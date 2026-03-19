Bay FC Launches Exclusive Hello Kitty® x Bay FC Blanket Ticket Bundle for April 5 Home Match against Washington Spirit

Published on March 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC announced today the launch of an exclusive Hello Kitty© x Bay FC ticket bundle ahead of the club's second annual Hello Kitty© Match on Sunday, April 5 at 2 p.m. PT, when Bay FC hosts the Washington Spirit at PayPal Park. Starting at just $44, the bundle includes one match ticket and one limited-edition Hello Kitty© x Bay FC blanket, while supplies last. Fans can purchase the Hello Kitty© x Bay FC ticket bundle while supplies last, at BayFC.com/tickets/offers/.

Hello Kitty Returns to PayPal Park

The Hello Kitty© Match returns to PayPal Park on April 5, featuring themed activities, surprises, and special giveaways during the match against the Washington Spirit. On April 5, fans can expect:

Hello Kitty© Ticket Bundle: Hello Kitty x Bay FC blanket included with a purchase of the ticket bundle, while supplies last.

Hello Kitty© Face Painting: Fans of all ages can show their Hello Kitty spirit with themed face painting stations located in FanFest.

In-Stadium Host Duda Pavão: Fans will be welcomed to PayPal Park by Bay FC's official in-stadium host, Duda Pavão, an experienced host and trusted voice in women's football.

Bay FC Partner Activations: Bay FC's corporate partners will be providing fans with the ultimate entertainment, including soccer darts presented by Sutter Health, Tic-Tap-Toe presented by Visa, "Spin to Win" presented by Meriwest Credit Union, and a Chevy Silverado Experience presented by Bay Area Chevy Dealers.

National Anthem: Vocalist and recording artist and Bay Area native Isis Mikayle Castillo will perform the Star-Spangled Banner ahead of kickoff.

Item of the Match: Unisex Bay FC x Hello Kitty Navy Tee and Youth Bay FC x Hello Kitty Poppy Tee.

The limited-edition Hello Kitty© x Bay FC blanket is available only through the special ticket bundle and will not be available for purchase separately. Please note that standard single-match tickets to the April 5 match do not include the Hello Kitty© x Bay FC blanket. To purchase the ticket bundle, please visit HERE.

Star Wars© Ticket Bundle

On Friday, April 17, when Bay FC faces off against Northern Super League's Ottawa Rapid FC in an international friendly, fans can purchase a special Star Wars© ticket bundle. Each bundle includes one match ticket and a Star Wars-themed soccer ball, while supplies last. To purchase the Star Wars© ticket bundle, please visit HERE.

Single-match tickets for all 2026 Bay FC home matches are on sale now at BayFC.com/tickets, giving all fans the opportunity to lock in their spot at PayPal Park for the season's most anticipated contests. Visa is Bay FC's preferred way to pay for tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 19, 2026

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