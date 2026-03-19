The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Denver Summit FC - March 20, 2026
Published on March 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
The Need to Know:
Date & Time: Friday, March 20, 8 p.m. ET
Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: Victory+
The Story:
Orlando Pride has lost only one of its last 17 meetings against NWSL expansion teams, including returning teams, across all competitions since the start of the 2018 season. In those 17 matches, the Pride have won 10 of them and drawn six.
Barbra Banda scored her 22nd NWSL regular-season goal in the Pride's last match against Seattle. Her 22 goals are just one behind former Pride player Alex Morgan for the second-most regular season goals scored in club history.
Three Pride players made their professional debuts in the match against the Reign. Seven Castain earned the start and played the full 90 minutes, while forwards Reagan Raabe and Solai Washington made their debuts after coming on as second-half substitutes. Quote of the Week:
"I think [Denver Summit] will want to come here and get off on the front foot. They are probably disappointed with the result last week against Bay FC. They will want to get off the mark and get points on the board and that is what we fully expect and that is what we are looking to do as well. We were really disappointed with the result, but not the performance, I thought the performance was great. We need to get points on the board as well. I think it will be two teams who will be going out to get three points."
- Head Coach Seb Hines
Current Form:
Pride's Last Match: Seattle Reign FC 2, Orlando Pride 1 (3/15/26, Inter&Co Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Jess Fishlock, Brittany Ratcliffe; Barbra Banda
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Denver Summit FC's Last Match: Bay FC 2, Denver Summit FC 1 (3/14/26, PayPal Park)
Goal-Scorers: Alex Pfeiffer, Joelle Anderson; Melissa Kössler
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Next Up: Orlando Pride at Chicago Stars FC
Date & Time: Wed., March 25, 8 p.m. ET
Venue: Martin Stadium, Evanston, Ill.
Broadcast: Victory+
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 19, 2026
- Orlando Pride Announces 2026 Promotional Theme Night Schedule - Orlando Pride
- RAJ Sports Launches Industry-First Sales Development Program Dedicated to Women's Professional Sports - Portland Thorns FC
- Bay FC Launches Exclusive Hello Kitty® x Bay FC Blanket Ticket Bundle for April 5 Home Match against Washington Spirit - Bay FC
- Chicago Stars FC Signs Goalkeeper Taylor Rath to Roster Relief Contract - Chicago Stars FC
- Reign FC Faces Portland Thorns FC in Cascadia Rivalry Match Friday Night at Providence Park - Seattle Reign FC
- Orlando Pride Relying on Youth to Step up against Expansion Side Denver Summit - Orlando Pride
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Denver Summit FC - March 20, 2026 - Orlando Pride
- Bay FC Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Victory+ as the Official Streaming Partner - Bay FC
- What to Watch for as Racing Hosts the Spirit in Home Opener - Racing Louisville FC
- Denver Summit FC Acquires Yazmeen Ryan and Delanie Sheehan from Houston - Denver Summit FC
- Houston Dash Receive $1 Million in Funds in Trade with Denver Summit FC - Houston Dash
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- Orlando Pride Announces 2026 Promotional Theme Night Schedule
- Orlando Pride Relying on Youth to Step up against Expansion Side Denver Summit
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Denver Summit FC - March 20, 2026
- Avianca Named Official International Airline Partner of Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride
- Orlando Pride Falls 2-1 to Seattle Reign FC in Season Opener