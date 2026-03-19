The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Denver Summit FC - March 20, 2026

Published on March 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Friday, March 20, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Victory+

The Story:

Orlando Pride has lost only one of its last 17 meetings against NWSL expansion teams, including returning teams, across all competitions since the start of the 2018 season. In those 17 matches, the Pride have won 10 of them and drawn six.

Barbra Banda scored her 22nd NWSL regular-season goal in the Pride's last match against Seattle. Her 22 goals are just one behind former Pride player Alex Morgan for the second-most regular season goals scored in club history.

Three Pride players made their professional debuts in the match against the Reign. Seven Castain earned the start and played the full 90 minutes, while forwards Reagan Raabe and Solai Washington made their debuts after coming on as second-half substitutes. Quote of the Week:

"I think [Denver Summit] will want to come here and get off on the front foot. They are probably disappointed with the result last week against Bay FC. They will want to get off the mark and get points on the board and that is what we fully expect and that is what we are looking to do as well. We were really disappointed with the result, but not the performance, I thought the performance was great. We need to get points on the board as well. I think it will be two teams who will be going out to get three points."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form:

Pride's Last Match: Seattle Reign FC 2, Orlando Pride 1 (3/15/26, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Jess Fishlock, Brittany Ratcliffe; Barbra Banda

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Denver Summit FC's Last Match: Bay FC 2, Denver Summit FC 1 (3/14/26, PayPal Park)

Goal-Scorers: Alex Pfeiffer, Joelle Anderson; Melissa Kössler

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Next Up: Orlando Pride at Chicago Stars FC

Date & Time: Wed., March 25, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Martin Stadium, Evanston, Ill.

Broadcast: Victory+

Competition: NWSL Regular Season







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 19, 2026

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