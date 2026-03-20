AMB Sports and Entertainment and City of Marietta Announce Training Ground Site for Atlanta's NWSL Franchise, Work to Begin Immediately

Published on March 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Atlanta News Release







MARIETTA, Ga. - A few months removed from the initial announcement of NWSL Atlanta 2028, AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) today announced it has reached an agreement with the City of Marietta to purchase land for a site to construct a world-class training ground for the newest NWSL club that will debut in 2028.

Located at 1033 Franklin Gateway SE across from the Franklin Gateway Sports Complex, the property provides space for AMBSE to construct a training ground where the club will build an approximate 38,000 square-foot facility and four full fields and two half-pitches for the club to train.

AMBSE will purchase the nearly 33-acre property, and the City of Marietta will acquire a 10-acre property along Franklin Gateway currently owned by AMBSE through this agreement.

AMBSE has been engaged with Impact and Populous for roughly six months on the design and development of this new training ground and plans to break ground on the property soon with the goal of officially opening the training ground ahead of the club's debut season.

The construction of a world-class training ground for NWSL Atlanta 2028 represents an investment of more than $100 million in the area. When the project is completed, AMBSE will have invested approximately $200 million in the Franklin Gateway corridor with the construction of the Atlanta United and NWSL Atlanta 2028 facilities and related infrastructure.

With today's announcement of another major infrastructure investment in the beautiful game, metro Atlanta continues to solidify itself as the epicenter of soccer in the United States. Over the past decade, the city and its metro area has become home to a Major League Soccer club (Atlanta United), an MLS Next Pro team (Atlanta United 2), and the Arthur M. Blank US Soccer National Training Center and headquarters. Atlanta has also hosted and won the MLS Cup (2018) and played host to the MLS All-Star Game (2018); the 2024 Copa America kickoff game featuring Argentina and Lionel Messi; and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup during that time. This summer, Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be a featured host venue to eight games, including a semi-final, in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Soccer's growth and momentum in Atlanta is unmatched in America.

Statement from Arthur M. Blank, Owner and Chairman, Blank Family of Businesses

"When we announced NWSL Atlanta 2028, we made a commitment to provide the necessary resources to create a world-class organization on and off the pitch, including the development of a training ground dedicated to our newest club and staff. Securing this property in Marietta is a critical first step as we begin building the foundation of NWSL Atlanta 2028.

"I want to thank the City of Marietta, Mayor Tumlin, and the city council for their continued outstanding partnership. Atlanta United has called Marietta home for the past several years, and we are thrilled to further our partnership with the city as we develop this new property. I also want to thank Rich McKay and all our business leaders, including Josh Blank, Dimitrios Efstathiou and Joe Pierce, who have led the effort to make this site in Marietta home to our NWSL club."

Statement from R. Steve Tumlin, Mayor, City of Marietta

"This project delivers significant benefits to our city through economic growth and new park space for our residents and families. We are excited to welcome NWSL Atlanta to Marietta and proud to be the home of both women's and men's professional soccer. The arrival of the women's team is certain to inspire young women and girls in Marietta and beyond. This opportunity was made possible through the thoughtful use of Redevelopment Bond funds approved by our citizens, reflecting our commitment to reinvesting in this corridor for long-term community benefit. I appreciate Arthur Blank and AMB Sports and Entertainment for their partnership and for choosing Marietta for this world-class women's training facility. I believe this partnership make Marietta the Home of Professional Soccer in Georgia."







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 19, 2026

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