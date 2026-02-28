AMB Sports and Entertainment Announces Aflac as Front of Kit Partner of NWSL Atlanta

Atlanta News Release







ATLANTA - AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) and Aflac, the leading provider of supplemental health insurance in the U.S., today announced a multiyear partnership making Aflac the Front of Kit Partner of NWSL Atlanta 2028. The seven-year agreement is believed to be the largest deal in women's sports history for a jersey or front of kit sponsorship, demonstrating Aflac's continued commitment to supporting female athletes and women's sports fans at the highest level.

In November 2025, the National Women's Soccer League awarded its 17th franchise to Atlanta. Owned by Arthur M. Blank and operated by AMBSE, Atlanta's NWSL club will debut in 2028 and play its home matches in world-renowned Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the heart of downtown Atlanta.

"When the NWSL awarded a new expansion franchise to Atlanta and AMBSE, we made a commitment to establish a world-class organization for the fans of our city and state," said AMBSE President Tim Zulawski. "Identifying the right partners is a key aspect of building a new club. We are thrilled to partner with Aflac - a Georgia-based corporation with a storied tradition in the sports industry and a shared focus on giving back to the community - and represent their brand on the front of NWSL Atlanta 2028's official kit."

In addition to serving as the Front of Kit Partner of NWSL Atlanta beginning in 2028, Aflac will receive matchday activations at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, integrated brand presence across digital and social storytelling and will serve as the presenting partner of key programming leading up to the club's debut, including a future event to unveil the team's name and brand identity.

NWSL Atlanta 2028's partnership with Aflac will also establish a retail donation program. A portion of the net proceeds from the NWSL Atlanta 2028's apparel line will be donated to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, and patients at the center will receive a plush Aflac Duck featuring the NWSL Atlanta jersey.

"Aflac and AMBSE have shown that together, we can have a profound impact on the national sports landscape, while also making a difference in the places where we work and serve," said Aflac Incorporated and Aflac U.S. President Virgil Miller. "Aflac is honored to continue our partnership with AMBSE and help build NWSL Atlanta 2028 into a world-class organization that will positively influence our community and the rapidly growing base of women's sports fans."

AMBSE is engaged with NWSL in the initial stages of developing a club name and brand identity that will include direct inputs from passionate soccer fans across the city and state. There is no set timeline for that process to be completed.

STATEMENT FROM ARTHUR M. BLANK, OWNER AND CHAIRMAN, BLANK FAMILY OF BUSINESSES "I want to thank Virgil Miller and the entire team at Aflac for their continued partnership with our family of businesses, as well as our executive leadership team for their work to make this partnership a reality. Our businesses share a fundamental value - the importance of giving back to the community - and I'm extremely proud this partnership will benefit the patients at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. We are grateful to have Aflac on board as we continue laying the foundation of NWSL Atlanta 2028."

STATEMENT FROM LINDA MATZIGKEIT, CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER, CHILDREN'S HEALTHCARE OF ATLANTA "Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center has become one of the leading pediatric cancer and blood disorders programs in the country during our 30-year partnership with Aflac. We're excited to see the growth of the NWSL, and we are equally excited that Aflac and AMB Sports and Entertainment are demonstrating their commitment to groundbreaking research and advancing life-saving care for kids."







