Houston Dash Fall in Preseason Match Versus Dallas Trinity FC

Published on February 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Dallas, TX - The Houston Dash dropped a preseason friendly against Dallas Trinity FC earlier this evening at the Cotton Bowl. The Dash were without seven players due to the upcoming March FIFA window.

Dallas Trinity FC scored the only goal of the match in the 64th minute when forward Caroline Kelly found the back of the net with a right-footed shot at the near post.

Goalkeeper Jane Campbell was called into action in the 18th minute as she made a save on a shot from Jenny Danielsson from outside the box.

Houston created a dangerous opportunity in the 30th minute when forward Kate Faasse dribbled into space and forward Makenzy Robbe, but her effort was cleared by the Dallas backline.

Campbell was called into action again in the 31st minute, coming up with three saves in a 10-second stretch to keep the match level.

Houston created another opportunity in the 42nd minute when forward Yazmeen Ryan served a ball into the box that found Faasse, but her header went over the crossbar. Houston created a dangerous opportunity in the 63rd minute when Ryan recorded her first shot of the second half from the top of the box, but her effort went wide of the post.

The Dash will conclude its preseason campaign as they host the University of Texas Longhorns in a closed-door match at Houston Sports Park on Saturday, March 7. Houston opens the 2026 regular season on the road against San Diego Wave FC on Saturday, March 14, before hosting its home opener against expansion side Boston Legacy FC on Saturday, March 21.

QUOTES:

Dash Head Coach Fabrice Gautrat

(on today's match against Dallas Trinity FC) "We were talking as a staff, the intensity of the game was very, very high, which is exactly what we needed. As we told the players, this was a great opportunity for a lot of players to try to impact and become impact players on our roster. We had a lot of players make debuts tonight. Overall, it was a solid performance. In the quality, we need to be a little bit higher in a lot of ways. We need to show that consistently for 90 minutes. In terms of a good test, a good 90-minute test and closer to another NWSL game."

(on going into the next preseason match) "First and foremost, just more of a response. Our quality, our DNA needs to be more of that Houston grit. That's what we want to see from that standpoint but also having a little more quality with the spaces that were there and we need to execute."

(on this year's roster) "Our death is a lot stronger. It's going to be hard to make decisions for the weekend because of our depth. I think from an athleticism standpoint, from an endurance standpoint, from a strength standpoint and also from a football standpoint, it's important by big margins. So really tough decisions ahead, which will be a really good thing for a coach."

(on expectations for the season) "We're collectively planting (expectations) this isn't a 'Fabrice' goal thing, this is an us thing. We talk a lot about, what does it look like to make history for our club. We know the history of the Houston Dash. For us, it's not even a question of if we want to make playoffs, that should be minimum, but more like what's the mentality we want to have and win with it."

Dash MF Maggie Graham

(on today's match) "It was a great preseason game. Dallas Trinity FC gave us a great challenge and played a great game against us. It was a really good experience for us to see where we're lacking, where we need to grow and what we're good at. It's just another step forward in the right direction."

(on what the team needs to grow on) "Fabrice (Gautrat) touched on it (what the team needs to improve on) at the end of the game, we just need to have that consistent grit and that fight throughout the game. We were losing 50/50 challenges and they (Dallas Trinity FC) were running around us a little too much. Moving forward in our scrimmage and in the NWSL season, we just need to have a little bit more fight to us."

(on playing with forward Kat Rader) "It's amazing to have Kat (Rader) here. Kat's an incredibly talented player and she's really helping us. She's at camp right now, but when she's back, she's going to have a huge impact this season. I love playing with her and I know everyone else has grown to love playing with her so I'm excited.

Dallas Trinity FC 1-0 Houston Dash

Preseason Friendly

Cotten Bowl Stadium - Dallas, Texas

TEAM     

1H    2H     FT     

Dallas Trinity FC

0 1 1

Houston Dash

0 0 0

DTFC: Caroline Kelly (unassisted) 64'

Dallas Trinity FC: Tyler McCamey (Sam Estrada 45'); Cyera Hintzen, Lauren Flynn, Amber Winser (C), Hannah Davison; Wayny Balata, Jenny Danielsson (Kiley Dulaney 73'), Caroline Swann (Lauren Lampomarda 81'); Caroline Kelly (Heather Stainbrook 65'), Bethany Bos (Allie Thornton 73'), Camryn Lancaster,

Substitutes: Maya McCutcheon, Chioma Ubogagu, Samar Guidry

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell (c); Allysha Chapman, Cate Hardin, Paige Nielsen, Christen Westphal; Maggie Graham (Layla Iglesias 87'), Delanie Sheehan, Danny Colaprico (Messiah Bright 45'); Yazmeen Ryan, Kate Faasse, Makenzey Robbe (Evelina Duljan 62')

Substitutes: Hillary Beall, Caroline DeLisle, Ryleigh Albin, Brynlie Ward







