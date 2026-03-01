Houston Dash Announce 2026 Preseason Roster Update

Published on February 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced today that three players from FC Dallas will join the team for Saturday's preseason friendly against Dallas Trinity FC. Defender Ryleigh Albin, forward Layla Iglesias and midfielder Brynlie Ward will be added to the preseason roster and be available for selection.

The trio joins the team following seven departures for international duty during the March FIFA window. The Dash will close preseason on Saturday, March 7 as the team hosts the University of Texas Longhorns at Houston Sports Park. The team will open the season on the road against San Diego Wave FC and host Boston Legacy FC on March 21 for the home opener, powered by Shell Energy.







