Houston Dash Defender Avery Patterson Joins the U.S Women's National Team for 2026

Published on February 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - Houston Dash defender Avery Patterson will join the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) for the 2026 SheBelieves Cup, U.S. Soccer announced today. The defender replaces Washington Spirit defender Katie Wiesner, who suffered a minor calf injury.

Patterson has nine USWNT appearances, and she scored her first goal for the senior national team on June 26, 2025, against Ireland. The Dash defender made her USWNT debut against Brazil on April 5, 2025.

The USWNT will face Argentina at 4 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 1 in Nashville, Tenn, and fans can watch the match live on TNT, truTV and HBO Max in English and in Spanish on Universo and Peacock. The United States will face Canada in Ohio at 5:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 4 and the match will air live on TNT, truTV and HBO Max in English and in Spanish on Universo and Peacock. The final slate of games will take place on Saturday, March 7 as the USWNT face Colombia at 2:30 p.m. CT and fans can follow the action live on TBS, truTV and HBO Max in English and in Spanish on Telemundo, Universo and Peacock.

The Dash will open the regular season on the road against San Diego Wave FC on March 14 and will host Boston Legacy FC for the home opener on March 21. Individual tickets for all Dash games and Season Memberships for the upcoming campaign are available.







