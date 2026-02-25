Angel City Football Club Signs Forward Rajanah Reed as National Team Replacement Player

Published on February 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) today announced that the club has signed University of Central Florida standout forward Rajanah Reed as a National Team Replacement Player from February 24 through April 5.

"I'm incredibly excited to join this team," said Reed. "I bring a relentless work ethic, and a drive to win. I can't wait to contribute my skills and energy to help the club achieve its goals and make our fans proud."

"Rajanah is an exciting young talent who showed tremendous promise during her time in college," said ACFC Sporting Director Mark Parsons. "We're looking forward to integrating her into our environment and giving her the opportunity to compete and continue her development at this level."

Reed, who has been training with the Orlando Pride during preseason, will join Angel City to provide depth to the team during the upcoming FIFA window and into the beginning of the 2026 NWSL season. ACFC has eight players who have been called up for international duty, including Gisele Thompson, Maiara Niehues, Evelyn Shores, Taylor Suarez, Kennedy Fuller, Casey Phair, Prisca Chilufya, and Sveindís Jónsdóttir. Phair will be participating in the AFC Asia Cup competition, which runs through March 21 and Chilufya is participating in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which runs through April 3.

A dynamic attacking player who recently graduated from the University of Central Florida, Reed finished her collegiate career with 28 goals and 15 assists in 72 appearances. She earned All-Conference honors and led the Knights in scoring during her senior campaign, starting every match and serving as a key leader in the attack.

Prior to her time at UCF, Reed competed at Washington State, where she had 38 appearances across the 2023 and 2024 seasons. As a junior in 2024, she appeared in 19 matches with four starts, one goal, and two assists. During her sophomore season in 2023, Reed appeared in all 19 matches with six starts, three goals, and two assists.







