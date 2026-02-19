Seven Angel City FC Players Receive International Call-Ups

LOS ANGELES - Seven players from Angel City Football Club (ACFC) have received international call-ups for the upcoming FIFA window, representing their respective senior and youth national teams.

Defender Gisele Thompson has been named to the U.S. Women's National Team roster for the SheBelieves Cup, marking her seventh senior national team call-up under head coach Emma Hayes. Thompson most recently appeared in two January friendlies, contributing to a 6-0 win over Paraguay and a 3-0 victory against Chile. She is part of the 26-player roster set to face Argentina (March 1), Canada (March 4), and Colombia (March 7).

Midfielder Kennedy Fuller will train with the U.S. U-20 Women's National Team in Chula Vista, Calif as preparations for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, which will be held in Poland from Sept. 5-27. Fuller returns to international duty after helping the United States secure a third-place finish at the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. Camp runs through March 3 as the team prepares for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Poland later this year.

Defender Evelyn Shores and midfielder Taylor Suarez have been called into the first U.S. U-23 Women's National Team camp of 2026, taking place Feb. 27-March 7 in South Florida. In 2025, Shores was the only collegiate player named to the U-23 roster and scored her first international goal in a 2-1 victory over Germany. Suarez, who is one of Angel City's 2026 rookies, represented the United States at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, where the team earned a bronze medal. The U-23 USWNT will face Mexico on March 3 and March 6.

Forward Casey Phair joins the South Korea Women's National Football Team for the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup in Australia. South Korea will face Iran (March 2), the Philippines (March 5), and Australia (March 8). Phair has recorded four goals in 14 senior caps and remains the youngest player to debut at a FIFA Women's World Cup, accomplishing the feat in 2023.

Forward Sveindís Jónsdóttir has been called into the Iceland Women's National Football Team for its opening World Cup qualifying matches. Jónsdóttir has earned 48 senior caps, tallying 12 goals and 12 assists. Iceland prepares to face Spain (March 3) and England (March 7).

Midfielder Maiara Niehues has received her first senior national team call-up for Brazil, having previously represented her country at the U-20, U-18, U-17, and U-16 levels from 2020-22. Across youth competitions, she recorded eight goals and four assists and helped her U-20 squad reach the 2022 National Championship match. Brazil will face Costa Rica (Feb. 27), Venezuela (March 4), and Mexico (March 6).







