Denver Summit FC Surpasses 45,000 Tickets Sold for the Kickoff

Published on February 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC has surpassed 45,000 tickets sold for The Kickoff, the club's inaugural home match at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, March 28 at Noon MT live on CBS. With 45,000 tickets sold, Summit FC will break the single-game NWSL attendance record of 40,091, previously set by Bay FC against the Washington Spirit at Oracle Park in San Francisco on August 23, 2025.

Tickets for The Kickoff remain available at DenverSummitFC.com, though inventory is limited in several sections. Summit FC will open the 500 level of Empower Field at Mile High with tickets starting at $20.

"The Kickoff is going to be a defining moment for sports in Colorado," said Denver Summit FC President Jen Millet. "The Denver community continues to show why Denver is a soccer city. We want everyone across the Front Range to join us as we make history."

Summit FC will open its first NWSL campaign on Saturday, March 14, traveling to face Bay FC in the club's debut match live on ION, Denver7/The Spot Denver 3. Two weeks later, Denver will host The Kickoff, the club's inaugural home match, on Saturday, March 28 against Washington Spirit at Empower Field at Mile High, beginning at Noon MT live on CBS.

Empower Field at Mile High is one Colorado's premier sports venues and will host the historic event. With a capacity exceeding 70,000, the stadium provides a unique stage for Denver Summit FC's first home match and the beginning of a new era for professional women's soccer across the Front Range.

As the club prepares for its inaugural 2026 NWSL season, The Kickoff represents both a celebration and a statement: Denver is ready to lead the next chapter of women's sports.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.