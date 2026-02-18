Washington Spirit's Gabby Carle Called up to Canada Women's National Team
Published on February 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit defender Gabby Carle has been called up to the Canada Women's National Team for the 2026 SheBelieves Cup, Canada Soccer announced today. The side will take on Colombia, the United States and Argentina in early March.
Carle has appeared for Canada in 60 international matches (31 starts), scoring one goal and adding four assists. The standout defender has competed for Canada at two FIFA Women's World Cups (2019, 2023) and two Olympic Games (2021, 2024), helping the side to Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021. Hailing from Lévis, Quebec, Carle made her debut in the Canadian national youth program in 2013 at 14 years old.
Canada's 2026 SheBelieves Cup Schedule:
vs Colombia | Sunday, March 1 at 2 p.m. EST (GEODIS Park, Nashville, Tennessee)
vs United States | Wednesday, March 4 at 6:45 p.m. EST (ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, Columbus, Ohio)
vs Argentina | Saturday, March 7 at 12:30 p.m. EST (Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, New Jersey)
Carle has appeared in 83 total matches for the Spirit since joining the side during the 2022-23 offseason. Having played over 6,500 minutes and tallying three assists with the club so far, she has been one of the most consistent players on the Spirit back line throughout her tenure and helping the club to back-to-back top-two finishes in the NWSL.
The Spirit will look to build on the side's second consecutive NWSL Championship appearance in 2026. The team will kick off the regular season at home on Friday, March 13 when it hosts Portland Thorns FC in a rematch of last season's thrilling home semifinal.
