Seattle Reign FC Forward Jordyn Huitema Called up to Canada for 2026 SheBelieves Cup
Published on February 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC forward Jordyn Huitema has been called up to the Canadian Women's National Team for the 2026 SheBelieves Cup, Canada Soccer announced today. The annual international tournament features four of the top women's national teams in the world. This year's 11th edition includes Canada, the United States, Argentina and Colombia.
Huitema, 24, earns her third career selection to the SheBelieves Cup after previously competing in 2023 and 2024. She brings significant international experience to the squad with 94 career caps, 41 starts, 23 goals and seven assists at the senior level. The forward has represented Canada in multiple major international competitions, including the FIFA Women's World Cup and the Olympic Games, and continues to be a consistent attacking presence for the program.
The 2026 tournament marks Canada's fourth trip to the SheBelieves Cup. The CANWNT most recently finished second in 2024, advancing to the championship match before falling to the United States Women's National Team in a penalty-kick shootout - the nation's best result in the competition to date.
Huitema is set to face Reign FC teammates Jordyn Bugg, Maddie Dahlien and Claudia Dickey, who were named to the USWNT roster for the tournament.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 18, 2026
- Washington Spirit's Gabby Carle Called up to Canada Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Utah Royals FC 2026 Single-Game Tickets Available Wednesday Morning at 10:00a MT Via UtahRoyals.com - Utah Royals FC
- Seattle Reign FC Forward Jordyn Huitema Called up to Canada for 2026 SheBelieves Cup - Seattle Reign FC
- Bay FC Forward Karlie Lema invited to U.S. U-23 Women's National Team Camp for February/March International Window - Bay FC
- Gotham FC Trio Selected for U.S. U-23 Camp - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Bay FC Defenders Sydney Collins and Brooklyn Courtnall Selected to Canada Women's National Team Roster for 2026 SheBelieves Cup - Bay FC
- Boston Legacy Forward Nichelle Prince Called up to Canadian National Team for SheBelieves - Boston Legacy FC
- Racing's Weber, Blackburn Called up to U.S. U-23 Squad - Racing Louisville FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Reign FC Stories
- Seattle Reign FC Forward Jordyn Huitema Called up to Canada for 2026 SheBelieves Cup
- Seattle Reign FC and Haitian Forward Nerilia Mondesir Exercise Mutual Option
- Three Seattle Reign FC Players Named to U.S. Women's National Team for 2026 SheBelieves Cup
- Seattle Reign FC's Home Match against Bay FC Moved to September 12
- Lumen Field to Host U.S. Women's National Team for First Time Since 2017