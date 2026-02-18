Seattle Reign FC Forward Jordyn Huitema Called up to Canada for 2026 SheBelieves Cup

Published on February 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC forward Jordyn Huitema has been called up to the Canadian Women's National Team for the 2026 SheBelieves Cup, Canada Soccer announced today. The annual international tournament features four of the top women's national teams in the world. This year's 11th edition includes Canada, the United States, Argentina and Colombia.

Huitema, 24, earns her third career selection to the SheBelieves Cup after previously competing in 2023 and 2024. She brings significant international experience to the squad with 94 career caps, 41 starts, 23 goals and seven assists at the senior level. The forward has represented Canada in multiple major international competitions, including the FIFA Women's World Cup and the Olympic Games, and continues to be a consistent attacking presence for the program.

The 2026 tournament marks Canada's fourth trip to the SheBelieves Cup. The CANWNT most recently finished second in 2024, advancing to the championship match before falling to the United States Women's National Team in a penalty-kick shootout - the nation's best result in the competition to date.

Huitema is set to face Reign FC teammates Jordyn Bugg, Maddie Dahlien and Claudia Dickey, who were named to the USWNT roster for the tournament.







