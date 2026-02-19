Seattle Reign FC Announces Multi-Year Sponsorship with CVS Health

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced a new multi-year sponsorship with CVS Health, uniting two organizations committed to advancing the health and wellbeing of individuals and communities through sport. The two brands will collaborate to leverage soccer's reach and cultural impact by promoting physical, mental and community health across Washington State and beyond.

CVS Health becomes the club's right sleeve partner, with branding featured on all Reign FC kits. As the club's Exclusive Retail and Community Pharmacy Partner, the collaboration anchors a robust platform of matchday engagement, year-round content and community programming designed to create meaningful impact. The sponsorship also includes naming rights to Reign FC's pitch at Lumen Field, which will be known as CVS Health Pitch beginning this season.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with CVS Health as a sleeve partner because this is a true partnership grounded in health, wellness and community," said Seattle Reign FC Chief Revenue Officer Courtney Carter. "Their investment in players, staff and Washington communities shows how deeply they believe in the Reign's ability to create meaningful, lasting impact."

Built around community investment, shared values and increased visibility, the sponsorship is designed to reach fans where they are while elevating women's soccer at a time of accelerating league growth and national attention. With prominent placement on official kits and high-frequency integration across club storytelling and matchday experiences, CVS Health will be positioned alongside Reign FC across highlights, photography, broadcasts and fan merchandise.

The sponsorship comes at a pivotal moment for the club and the region, as Seattle prepares to host matches during the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup. With the global spotlight set to shine on the city, the collaboration positions Reign FC and CVS Health to elevate women's soccer while showcasing the Pacific Northwest as a leader at the intersection of sport, health and community impact.

"In 2025, we expanded our presence in the Seattle region by adding store locations, and our new sponsorship of the Seattle Reign further reinforces our commitment to the community," said Sanjay Bhana, Division Vice President, Pacific Northwest at CVS Health. "Partnering with the Reign helps us broaden access to health and wellness programs that inspire movement, foster connection, and promote everyday well-being."

At the heart of the sponsorship is a shared commitment to investing in improving the health of Washington communities by creating more opportunities for young people to play, recognizing caregivers and health champions and using the platform of women's soccer to promote everyday wellbeing. Reign FC and CVS Health plan to collaborate on programs that may include:

Youth access and healthy play, including support of Reign Drops, the club's inclusive introductory soccer program for kids, which is expanding to two locations in 2026.

Matchday wellness engagement, with interactive activations designed to encourage movement, connection and healthy habits.

Season-long storytelling, including health-focused digital content that connects the partnership to the Reign FC match experience and community impact efforts.

Community recognition and caregiver celebration, creating moments for fans to honor local caregivers and everyday health champions.

As part of CVS Health's broader commitment to expanding access to safe places to play, Reign FC will work alongside CVS Health and RAVE Foundation to explore future investment in community soccer infrastructure in Washington State, including the potential development of a mini-pitch designed to increase youth access to the game.

CVS Health is dedicated to supporting Seattle markets on and off the pitch. In 2024, the company helped generate $1.4B in annual economic impact across Washington State, provided over $22.5M in community support and supported and sustained over 4,500 jobs.

The 2026 NWSL season officially kicks off on March 13 and marks the largest season in league history with the addition of two expansion clubs. Reign FC begins its campaign on the road against the Orlando Pride on March 15 (1:00 p.m. PT / Victory+).







