Three Seattle Reign FC Players Named to U.S. Women's National Team for 2026 SheBelieves Cup

Published on February 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

RENTON, WASH. - Three Seattle Reign FC players have been named to the U.S. Women's National Team roster for the 2026 SheBelieves Cup. Defender Jordyn Bugg, forward Maddie Dahlien and goalkeeper Claudia Dickey most recently represented the USWNT for a pair of friendlies during January camp, where Dahlien earned her first senior cap, and all three are now set to compete in the tournament for the first time.

Bugg, 19, has been a consistent call-up for the USWNT since her debut with the senior team in June 2025 and has since made six appearances. She was the only teenager called into January's training camp and is one of two teenagers named to the SheBelieves Cup roster.

Following her first senior national team call-up in January, Dahlien has earned another opportunity with the USWNT. The second-year forward for the Reign played in both friendlies against Paraguay and Chile, entering the matches as a substitute to help the USWNT earn back-to-back shutout victories by a combined 11-0 margin.

Dickey, who earned her first call-up with the USWNT in January 2025 for training camp, enters the SheBelieves Cup with seven career caps, the most among the three goalkeepers named to the roster. The fifth-year goalkeeper for Seattle has recorded six clean sheets with the USWNT and now looks to make her tournament debut.

The 2026 SheBelieves Cup marks the 11th edition of the annual tournament and features expanded 26-player rosters for the first time. All three Reign FC players will look to help the USWNT reclaim the title after Japan defeated the United States in 2025 to snap the USWNT's streak of five straight tournament titles.







