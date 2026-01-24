Lumen Field to Host U.S. Women's National Team for First Time Since 2017

Published on January 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - The U.S. Women's National Team is set to return to Seattle for the first time in nearly a decade, facing long-time rival Japan on Tuesday, April 14 at Lumen Field during the April FIFA window. The match marks the USWNT's first appearance in Seattle since 2017 and will be played on natural grass installed as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup, representing a major milestone for women's soccer in the Pacific Northwest.

As part of Reign FC's commitment to delivering unmatched access and value for Members, the USWNT match at Lumen Field will be available as an opt-in benefit for current Reign FC Members and automatically included with all new Reign FC Memberships. For non-Members, the club is offering a special ticket bundle that will go on sale beginning January 29 at 10:00 a.m. PT and includes the USWNT match on April 14 and Reign FC's match against defending NWSL Champion Gotham FC on May 15 at Lumen Field. Fans interested in becoming Members or purchasing the ticket bundle can find more information at ReignFC.com/Tickets.

"Our club is proud to partner with U.S. Soccer to bring the U.S. Women's National Team back to Seattle for the first time in nearly a decade," said Seattle Reign FC Chief Business Officer Maya Mendoza-Exstrom. "Seattle is ready to host the world's best, and this match marks the beginning of an exciting moment for our club, our players and women's soccer in our city. Most importantly, our players are part of the next generation of USWNT talent, and having the opportunity to compete on their home pitch is incredibly meaningful for them. We've worked closely with U.S. Soccer to ensure our Members receive exclusive access to this match. Seattle is a global soccer city, and our fans consistently create a true home-field advantage for U.S. Soccer at Lumen Field. I'm excited to be there with our Reign FC family to watch the world's best players, including our hometown stars, on a global stage this April."

Seattle's ability to host the USWNT on a World Cup-ready surface further reflects the city's standing as one of the premier soccer markets in the country for elite competition at both the club and international levels.

Building on that legacy, Reign FC remains strongly integrated with the national team program, with the club among NWSL leaders in January camp selections following call-ups for defender Jordyn Bugg, forward Maddie Dahlien, goalkeeper Claudia Dickey and midfielders Sally Menti and Sam Meza. Seattle's continued presence in the USWNT player pool, including three returning players and two first-time call-ups, reinforces the club's role in developing and supporting the next generation of national team talent.

The April 14 match is part of a three-game series between the United States and Japan across Washington, California and Colorado during the April FIFA window, renewing one of international soccer's most storied rivalries. Japan enters the series as one of the world's top-ranked teams, adding further significance to the USWNT's return to Seattle.

Seattle has long been a foundational market for women's soccer in the United States, with deep ties to the U.S. Women's National Team spanning decades. Many early national team players had roots in Washington state, including members of the iconic 1985 USWNT, a legacy the club honored last season during the Queen's Match celebrating the 40th anniversary of the 85ers. The return of the USWNT to Seattle continues that tradition, linking the city's historic influence on the women's game with its ongoing role in shaping the next generation of players and fans.

Reign FC opened its 2026 preseason earlier this week at Starfire Sports Complex and will travel to Indio, California, in February for its second consecutive year participating in the Coachella Valley Invitational. The club will kick off the 2026 NWSL regular season on the road against the Orlando Pride on Sunday, March 15 (1:00 p.m. PT / Victory+).







National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.