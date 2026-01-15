National Women's Soccer League Releases 2026 Schedule as Seattle Reign FC Prepares for Largest Season to Date

RENTON, WASH. - The National Women's Soccer League today released its 2026 regular season schedule, unveiling the league's largest season to date as 16 clubs compete across a 30-match campaign in the NWSL's 14th year. Seattle Reign FC's 2026 slate features marquee matchups, nationally televised fixtures and meaningful moments across Washington, reflecting the club's expanding regional footprint and Seattle's role in showcasing the game on the global stage.

Reign FC will play 12 of its 15 regular-season home matches at Lumen Field, while the club's first three home games will be hosted at ONE Spokane Stadium as Lumen Field begins preparations to host the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup.

Seattle opens the 2026 campaign on the road, beginning where it closed the 2025 season with a visit to Inter&Co Stadium to face the Orlando Pride on Sunday, March 15 (1:00 p.m. PT / Victory+). The Reign then travel south to Providence Park for an early Cascadia clash with Portland Thorns FC on Friday, March 20 (7:00 p.m. PT / Prime Video), igniting one of the league's most storied rivalries early in what is expected to be a highly competitive season.

The Reign's first three home matches will take place in Spokane at ONE Spokane Stadium, continuing the club's commitment to connecting with fans statewide. Seattle will host the Kansas City Current on Wednesday, March 25 (6:00 p.m. PT / NWSL+), Racing Louisville FC on Saturday, March 28 (3:30 p.m. PT / ION) and the club's first-ever meeting with expansion side Denver Summit FC on Saturday, April 4 (5:45 p.m. PT / ION).

Seattle's first four home matches at Lumen Field during the 2026 season will be played on a natural grass surface - the first time in club history the Reign will compete on grass at the venue. The stretch includes matches on April 26, May 10, May 15 and July 12.

The Reign return to Seattle for their Lumen Field home opener on Sunday, April 26, welcoming Utah Royals FC (5:00 p.m. PT / Victory+). Seattle will briefly head back on the road to face the Houston Dash at Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, May 1 (5:00 p.m. PT / Victory+) before returning home to host Washington Spirit on Sunday, May 10 (4:00 p.m. PT / Victory+), marking the club's second consecutive season hosting a Mother's Day match. The run at Lumen Field continues on Friday, May 15, as Seattle welcomes defending NWSL Champions Gotham FC (7:00 p.m. PT / Victory+).

Following the league's midseason break, Reign FC resumes play on the road with a Fourth of July matchup against the North Carolina Courage at First Horizon Stadium on Saturday, July 4 (3:30 p.m. PT / ION). Seattle then returns home for a nationally televised Cascadia rivalry match against Portland on Sunday, July 12 (1:00 p.m. PT / ESPN), placing one of the league's most intense rivalries on a national stage in the heart of summer. As in 2025, Seattle will continue its Pride celebrations into August with its annual Pride Match on August 14 against Chicago Stars FC (7:00 p.m. PT / Victory+).

Seattle's longest homestand of the season features three consecutive matches at Lumen Field from August 30 through September 11. The stretch includes two Youth matchdays as the club spotlights the next generation of players and fans, welcoming San Diego Wave FC on Sunday, September 6 (6:00 p.m. PT / ESPN2) and Bay FC on Friday, September 11 (5:30 p.m. PT / NWSL+).

With the club introducing the inaugural Queen's Match in 2025, Reign FC will host the second annual Queen's Match on Friday, October 2 (7:00 p.m. PT / Victory+), facing the North Carolina Courage in an evening honoring the legacy, leadership and impact of women who have influenced the global game.

The 2026 NWSL regular season concludes with Decision Day on Sunday, November 1. For the first time since 2022, when Seattle clinched its third NWSL Shield, the Reign will close the season at home, hosting the Orlando Pride at Lumen Field (2:00 p.m. PT / TBD). The matchup marks the fourth time in five seasons Seattle will end the regular season against Orlando.

Following Decision Day, the 2026 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, will begin the weekend of November 6, with the semifinals scheduled for the weekend of November 14. The season will culminate with the NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, airing in primetime on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ on Saturday, November 21.







