Orlando Pride Announces 2026 Regular Season Schedule, Presented by Orlando Health

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride today unveiled its 2026 regular season schedule, presented by Orlando Health. With the NWSL welcoming two expansion teams this year, the Pride will host 15 home matches at Inter&Co Stadium during the 2026 regular season.
Single-match tickets for the 2026 regular season are on sale now, starting at under $18 per match, and can be purchased here. Fans can also secure their spot for half the season with Half-Season Ticket Packages, featuring eight matches starting at only $99. Group tickets begin at $12 per person, with groups of 50 or more eligible for select on-field experiences.
The Pride will open the 2026 season on Sunday, March 15, hosting Seattle Reign FC at Inter&Co Stadium for a 4 p.m. ET kickoff, presented by Orlando Health. This marks the second consecutive year the Pride begin their season at home. Like last year, the two sides will meet again in the regular-season finale, with the Pride traveling to Lumen Field for a Decision Day matchup on Sunday, Nov. 1.
The following week, Orlando will welcome Denver Summit FC, one of the league's two new expansion teams, for the first-ever meeting between the two sides on Friday, March 20. The Pride will later make its inaugural trip to Denver for the return fixture on Saturday, May 16.
Orlando will also return to Boston for the first time since 2017 as Boston Legacy FC joins the NWSL this season. The two clubs will face off at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, May 12, and then again at Inter&Co Stadium on Wednesday, July 15.
Throughout the year, the Pride will host four sets of back-to-back home matches, while its longest road trip of the season will span three consecutive games, beginning with the May 12 match in Boston, followed by trips to Denver (May 16) and San Diego (May 24).
The complete 2026 schedule is included below:
2026 Orlando Pride Schedule, Presented by Orlando Health:
Date Opponent Venue Time (ET) Broadcast
Sun., March 15 Seattle Reign FC Inter&Co Stadium 4 PM Victory+
Fri., March 20 Denver Summit FC Inter&Co Stadium 8 PM Victory+
Wed., March 25 Chicago Stars FC Martin Stadium 8 PM Victory+
Sun., March 29 Gotham FC Sports Illustrated Stadium 7 PM Victory+
Fri., April 3 Angel City FC Inter&Co Stadium 8 PM Prime Video
Fri., April 24 Racing Louisville Lynn Family Stadium 5:30 PM Victory+
Sat., May 2 Washington Spirit Inter&Co Stadium 4 PM ION
Fri., May 8 NC Courage Inter&Co Stadium 8 PM Prime Video
Tue., May 12 Boston Legacy FC Gillette Stadium 8 PM Victory+
Sat., May 16 Denver Summit FC DICK'S Sporting Goods Park 8:45 PM ION
Sun., May 24 San Diego Wave Snapdragon Stadium 7 PM Victory+
Fri., May 29 Bay FC Inter&Co Stadium 7 PM NWSL+
Fri., July 3 Angel City FC BMO Stadium 10 PM Prime Video
Fri., July 10 Kansas City Current Inter&Co Stadium 8 PM Prime Video
Wed., July 15 Boston Legacy FC Inter&Co Stadium 7 PM NWSL+
Sat., July 18 Utah Royals FC America First Field 8:45 PM ION
Fri., July 24 Chicago Stars FC Inter&Co Stadium 8 PM Victory+
Fri., July 31 NC Courage First Horizon Stadium 8 PM Prime Video
Sat., Aug. 8 Racing Louisville Inter&Co Stadium 7 PM NWSL+
Sat., Aug. 15 Portland Thorns Providence Park 8:45 PM ION
Sun., Aug. 23 Washington Spirit Audi Field 4 PM ESPN2
Sat., Aug. 29 Utah Royals FC Inter&Co Stadium 7 PM NWSL+
Sun., Sept. 6 Houston Dash Inter&Co Stadium 7 PM Victory+
Fri., Sept. 11 Kansas City Current CPKC Stadium 8 PM Prime Video
Sat., Sept. 19 Portland Thorns Inter&Co Stadium 4 PM ION
Sun., Sept. 27 Bay FC PayPal Park 5 PM ESPN
Fri., Oct. 2 San Diego Wave Inter&Co Stadium 8 PM Prime Video
Sun., Oct. 18 Houston Dash Shell Energy Stadium 1 PM CBSSN
Sun., Oct. 25 Gotham FC Inter&Co Stadium 3 PM CBSSN
Sun., Nov. 1 Seattle Reign FC Lumen Field 5 PM TBD
