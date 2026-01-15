Houston Dash Announce 2026 NWSL Regular Season Schedule

HOUSTON - The 2026 Houston Dash regular season, powered by Shell Energy, will kick off on the road against San Diego Wave FC at 7:45 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 14. The full regular season schedule was announced today by the National Women's Soccer League and the Dash will host its home opener at Shell Energy Stadium against Boston Legacy FC at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 21.

The 2026 campaign marks the second year under the leadership of Angela Hucles Mangano, the president of women's soccer, and head coach Fabrice Gautrat. The team finished the 2025 season with key victories over three NWSL teams that qualified for the postseason and doubled their point tally earned in the first half of the year with a 5-4-4 (WLD) record. The team recently announced the addition of four players to the roster that include the 2024 MAC Hermann Trophy winner, Kate Faasse, and Houston native Leah Klenke, who led Notre Dame to the ACC Women's Soccer tournament final. The team also signed Duke University forward Kat Rader and University of North Carolina midfielder Linda Ullmark. The new additions reinforce a roster that includes goalkeeper and team captain Jane Campbell, 2025 Golden Boot winner Yazmeen Ryan and team MVP Avery Patterson.

The Dash will host four of their first six games at Shell Energy Stadium and that stretch includes matches against two teams that qualified for the 2025 postseason beginning with Racing Louisville FC on Friday, April 3. The team will host Laura Harvey and Seattle Reign FC on Friday, May 1 to close the three-game stretch. Boston along with fellow expansion side Denver Summit FC will visit Houston in the first half of the season with the Colorado-based team visiting Texas on Saturday, May 9.

The Dash will host Angel City FC at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, May 23 prior to closing the first half of the season on the road against the 2025 NWSL champions, NJ/NY Gotham FC, on Sunday, May 31.

League play will pause in June for a CBA-mandated break for players from June 8-14. Additionally, the league will not host matches till the first weekend in July to accommodate for the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Additional information regarding theme nights like the annual Pride match and promotions like Pups at the Pitch will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Dash return to league play in July with a three-game road trip that includes matches against the Washington Spirit, Denver and Louisville. The team will return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, July 24 to host Bay FC at 7 p.m. CT. That match kicks off a three-game homestand that includes matches against Gotham and the 2025 NWSL Shield winners, the Kansas City Current.

Houston will host three out of four matches to close the regular season beginning with a showdown with Washington on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. CT. The team will close the two-game homestand against Barbra Banda and the Orlando Pride on Sunday, Oct. 18 at noon CT. Houston's final road trip of the regular season will be against Chicago Stars FC on Friday, Oct. 23. The Dash will close the regular season at home against Portland Thorns FC on Decision Day at 4 p.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Shell Energy Stadium will open in 2026 with a number of fan-focused upgrades like expanded airflow in the seating bowl and frictionless entry through Evolv Technology. These upgrades build on over $30M of improvements already made to Shell Energy Stadium since Ted Segal's acquisition of majority ownership in 2021, including new mesh seating throughout the venue, the introduction of the Regions Bank Club and new pitchside seating that have transformed the fan and premium experience.

The full 2026 regular season schedule is available below with home games in bold:

DATE OPPONENT VENUE TIME (CT) TV/STREAM

Saturday, Mar 14 at San Diego Wave FC Snapdragon Stadium 7:45 PM ION

Saturday, Mar 21 Boston Legacy FC Shell Energy Stadium 3:00 PM ION

Friday, Mar 27 at Angel City FC BMO Stadium 9:00 PM Prime Video

Friday, Apr 3 Racing Louisville FC Shell Energy Stadium 7:30 PM NWSL+

Saturday, Apr 25 North Carolina Courage Shell Energy Stadium 7:00 PM NWSL+

Friday, May 1 Seattle Reign FC Shell Energy Stadium 7:00 PM Victory+

Wednesday, May 6 at Utah Royals FC America First Field 9:00 PM CBS Sports Network

Saturday, May 9 Denver Summit FC Shell Energy Stadium 7:00 PM NWSL+

Friday, May 15 at Kansas City Current CPKC Stadium 7:00 PM Prime Video

Wednesday, May 20 San Diego Wave FC Shell Energy Stadium 7:00 PM CBS Sports Network

Saturday, May 23 Angel City FC Shell Energy Stadium 7:45 PM ION

Sunday, May 31 at NJ/NY Gotham FC Sports Illustrated Stadium 2:00 PM NWSL+

Friday, Jul 3 at Washington Spirit Audi Field 7:00 PM Victory+

Sunday, Jul 12 at Denver Summit FC Centennial Stadium 6:00 PM Victory+

Saturday, Jul 18 at Racing Louisville FC Lynn Family Stadium 7:00 PM NWSL+

Friday, Jul 24 Bay FC Shell Energy Stadium 7:00 PM Victory+

Saturday, Aug 1 NJ/NY Gotham FC Shell Energy Stadium 7:00 PM NWSL+

Saturday, Aug 8 Kansas City Current Shell Energy Stadium 7:45 PM ION

Sunday, Aug 16 at North Carolina Courage First Horizon Stadium 6:00 PM Victory+

Wednesday, Aug 19 Chicago Stars FC Shell Energy Stadium 7:00 PM CBS Sports Network

Sunday, Aug 23, at Bay FC PayPal Park 5:00 PM CBS Sports Network

Sunday, Aug 30 at Seattle Reign FC Lumen Field 6:00 PM Victory+

Sunday, Sep 6 at Orlando Pride Inter&Co Stadium 6:00 PM Victory+

Saturday, Sep 12 Utah Royals FC Shell Energy Stadium 7:45 PM ION

Sunday, Sep 20 at Boston Legacy FC Centreville Bank Stadium 1:00 PM CBS Sports Network

Saturday, Sep 26 at Portland Thorns FC Providence Park 7:45 PM ION

Sunday, Oct 4 Washington Spirit Shell Energy Stadium 6:00 PM Victory+

Sunday, Oct 18 Orlando Pride Shell Energy Stadium 12:00 PM CBS Sports Network

Friday, Oct 23 at Chicago Stars FC Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium 7:00 PM Victory+

Sunday, Nov 1 Portland Thorns FC Shell Energy Stadium 4:00 PM ESPN TBD







