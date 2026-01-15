Denver Summit FC Announces Inaugural 2026 NWSL Season Schedule

Published on January 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC today announced its complete schedule for the club's inaugural 2026 National Women's Soccer League season, marking a historic milestone as professional women's soccer officially arrives in Colorado.

View Denver Summit FC Inaugural 2026 NWSL Season Schedule on DenverSummitFC.com

Summit FC will open its first NWSL campaign on Saturday, March 14, traveling to face Bay FC in the club's debut match live on ION, Denver7/The Spot Denver 3. Two weeks later, Denver will host The Kickoff, the club's inaugural home match, on Saturday, March 28 against Washington Spirit at Empower Field at Mile High, beginning at Noon MT live on CBS.

HOME VENUES - 2026 SEASON

Empower Field at Mile High - Inaugural home match (March 28)

DICK'S Sporting Goods Park - Select early-season home matches

Centennial Stadium - Summer and fall home matches beginning in July

Centennial Stadium, built in partnership with the City of Centennial and Cherry Creek School District, will serve as a 12,000-seat, purpose-built venue for Denver Summit FC during the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

TICKETS

Club 5280 Members receive pre-sale access to single-game tickets for Summit FC's inaugural season. Join the Club and be among the first to access tickets to your favorite matches.

KEY DATES & HIGHLIGHTS

First match: at Bay FC on Saturday, March 14 at 3:30pm MT on ION/Denver7/The Spot Denver 3

The Kickoff: Inaugural home match vs. Washington Spirit on Saturday, March 28 at Noon MT on CBS)

First match at DICK's Sporting Goods Park: vs San Diego Wave FC on Saturday, April 25 at 6:45pm MT on ION/Denver7/The Spot Denver 3

First match at Centennial Stadium: vs. Kansas City Current on Friday, July 3 at 7:30pm MT on NWSL+/Denver7/The Spot Denver 3

Decision Day: at North Carolina Courage on Sunday, November 1 at 5:00pm MT on ESPN (TBD)

SCHEDULE BY NUMBERS

Home Matches: 15

Away Matches: 15

Matches by Broadcast Partner:

ION (11), Victory + (7), CBS (4), CBS Sports Network (3), NWSL + (2), ESPN (2), Prime (1)

Denver7/The Spot Denver 3 will have 21 locally broadcast matches

Home Matches by Venue:

Empower Field at Mile High (1), DICK'S Sporting Goods Park (2), Centennial Stadium (12)

Home Matches by Day of Week:

Friday (1), Saturday (9), Sunday (4), Wednesday (2)

Home Matches by Month:

March (1), April (1), May (4), June (0 - league break), July (3), August (4), September (2), October (1)

Away Matches by Day of Week:

Friday (2), Saturday (8), Sunday (5), Wednesday (1)

Away Matches by Month:

March (3), April (2), May (2), July (2), August (3), September (2), October (2), November (1)

LOCAL AND NATIONAL BROADCAST COVERAGE

Denver Summit FC matches will be featured across the NWSL's national broadcast partners, including CBS, ABC, ESPN, ION, Prime Video, CBS Sports Network, and NWSL+, as part of the league's multi-year media rights agreements.

Denver Summit FC has an exclusive local broadcast partnership with Denver7 (KMGH-TV) and its sister station The Spot - Denver 3 (KCDO-TV). Under the multiyear agreement, the two stations, led primarily by The Spot - Denver 3, will air all non-nationally exclusive matches of the team throughout the Denver viewing area. All available local, home matches will also be available in Spanish via SAP.

Kickoff times, broadcast assignments, and venue details for each match are included in the full schedule below.

Kickoff times, broadcast assignments, and venue details for each match are included in the full schedule below.

2026 DENVER SUMMIT FC REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

WEEK DATE OPPONENT STADIUM TV KICKOFF (MT)

1 Saturday, March 14 BAY FC PayPal Park ION/Denver7/The Spot Denver 3 3:30 PM

2 Friday, March 20 ORLANDO PRIDE Inter&Co Stadium Victory+/Denver7/The Spot Denver 3 8 PM

3 Wednesday, March 25 GOTHAM FC Sports Illustrated Stadium Victory+/Denver7/The Spot Denver 3 7 PM

4 Saturday, March 28 WASHINGTON SPIRIT Empower Field at Mile High CBS 12 PM

5 Saturday, April 4 SEATTLE REIGN FC ONE Spokane Stadium ION/Denver7/The Spot Denver 3 5:45 PM

6 Saturday, April 25 SAN DIEGO WAVE FC DICK'S Sporting Goods Park ION/Denver7/The Spot Denver 3 6:45 PM

7 Sunday, May 3 BOSTON LEGACY FC Gillette Stadium CBS Sports Network/Denver7/The Spot Denver 3 3 PM

8 Saturday, May 9 HOUSTON DASH Shell Energy Stadium NWSL+/Denver7/The Spot Denver 3 7 PM

9 Saturday, May 16 ORLANDO PRIDE DICK'S Sporting Goods Park ION/Denver7/The Spot Denver 3 6:45 PM

10 Saturday, May 23 UTAH ROYALS America First Field ION/Denver7/The Spot Denver 3 4:30 PM

11 Friday, May 29 RACING LOUISVILLE FC Lynn Family Stadium Prime Video 8 PM

12 Friday, July 3 KANSAS CITY CURRENT Centennial Stadium NWSL+/Denver7/The Spot Denver 3 7:30 PM

13 Sunday, July 12 HOUSTON DASH Centennial Stadium Victory+ 5 PM

14 Saturday, July 18 PORTLAND THORNS Centennial Stadium CBS 12 PM

15 Sunday, July 26 WASHINGTON SPIRIT Audi Field Victory+ 7 PM

16 Sunday, Aug. 2 BOSTON LEGACY FC Centennial Stadium ESPN 7 PM

17 Wednesday, Aug. 5 NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE Centennial Stadium CBS Sports Network/Denver7/The Spot Denver 3 8 PM

18 Saturday, Aug. 8 UTAH ROYALS Centennial Stadium ION/Denver7/The Spot Denver 3 2 PM

19 Friday, Aug. 14 SAN DIEGO WAVE FC Snapdragon Stadium Victory+/Denver7/The Spot Denver 3 7 PM

20 Saturday, Aug. 22 PORTLAND THORNS Providence Park ION/Denver7/The Spot Denver 3 5:45 PM

21 Saturday, Aug 29 CHICAGO STARS Centennial Stadium ION/Denver7/The Spot Denver 3 6:45 PM

22 Sunday, Sept. 6 GOTHAM FC Centennial Stadium CBS 12 PM

23 Friday, Sept 11 ANGEL CITY FC BMO Stadium Victory+/Denver7/The Spot Denver 3 7:00 PM

24 Wednesday, Sept. 16 BAY FC Centennial Stadium Victory+/Denver7/The Spot Denver 3 7:30 PM

25 Saturday, Sept. 19 SEATTLE REIGN FC Centennial Stadium ION/Denver7/The Spot Denver 3 6:45 PM

26 Saturday, Sept. 26 KANSAS CITY CURRENT CPKC Stadium CBS 11:30 AM

27 Sunday, Oct. 4 CHICAGO STARS Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium CBS Sports Network/Denver7/The Spot Denver 3 3 PM

28 Saturday, Oct. 17 ANGEL CITY FC Centennial Stadium ION/Denver7/The Spot Denver 3 6:45 PM

29 Saturday, Oct. 24 RACING LOUISVILLE FC Centennial Stadium ION/Denver7/The Spot Denver 3 4:30 PM

30 Sunday, Nov. 1 NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE First Horizon Stadium ESPN TBD 5 PM







National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.