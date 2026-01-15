Bay FC Announces 2026 NWSL Regular Season Schedule

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC announced today the club's full 2026 regular-season schedule, including national broadcast details and kickoff times. The club will open its third NWSL campaign with back-to-back home matches at PayPal Park, hosting expansion side Denver Summit FC, at the club's Home Opener presented by Sutter Health Saturday, March 14 at 3:30 p.m. PT, before welcoming in-state rival Angel City FC to the Bay Area Saturday, March 21. Fans will be able to purchase single-match tickets to every 2026 home match beginning Tuesday, Feb. 3 at BayFC.com/tickets. Season tickets are on sale now, and multi-game plans and group tickets will go on sale next week.

For the first time, the NWSL schedule features 30 matches for each club with expansion sides Denver Summit FC and Boston Legacy FC beginning play as the league's 15th and 16th teams. Each club will play 15 home and 15 away matches. As the 2026 NWSL season coincides with the FIFA Men's World Cup, league competition will pause between June 1 and June 27 as venues throughout the United States host group stage matches. The schedule will avoid conflicts between NWSL matches and the FIFA women's international match calendar to allow the league's top players to compete for both club and country.

To help fans gear up for the club's third campaign, Bay FC is offering a special promotion on fans' favorite club gear and merchandise items alongside the release of the 2026 match schedule. Through Friday, Jan. 16, fans can get 26% off all merchandise on shop.bayfc.com.

Bay FC will open and close the season at home for the first time in club history, welcoming league newcomer Denver on opening weekend and closing the season with a visit from San Diego Wave FC on Decision Day Sunday, Nov. 1. Mid-week competition returns three times in 2026, with Bay FC visiting the Portland Thorns FC at Providence Park Wednesday, May 20, hosting reigning league champion Gotham FC Wednesday, July 29, and making its first trip to Denver Wednesday, Sept. 16. Bay FC will take on Boston for the first time Friday, May 15 at PayPal Park, before playing the club away July 5.

Throughout the campaign, Bay FC will celebrate several special occasions to highlight its fans throughout the Bay Area and the region's diversity and unparalleled community. The club will celebrate its home opener March 14, presented by Sutter Health, Women's Empowerment March 21, Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage May 10, Pride on May 24, Black Heritage Aug. 23, Latino Heritage Sept. 27, and Fan Appreciation Nov. 1. For the second year, Bay FC will bring back its Hello Kitty match April 5, for which fans can purchase a special ticket package including a Hello Kitty soccer-themed blanket. Additional match details and giveaway items will be announced at a later date.

Bay FC matches will feature on national broadcast platforms several times throughout the season. The club will host 2025 finalist Washington Spirit at PayPal Park Sunday, April 5 on ESPN2, before visiting Gotham FC the following week on CBS. The club's July 5 contest at Boston will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Other top national broadcasts on Bay FC's schedule include July 18 vs. the North Carolina Courage on CBS, Sept. 4 vs. reigning NWSL Shield holder Kansas City Current on Prime Video, and Sept. 27 vs. Orlando Pride and Oct. 18 vs. Portland, each on ESPN. The club's remaining matches will be broadcast nationally on ION, CBS Sports Network, NWSL+, the league's domestic direct-to-consumer streaming platform, and Victory+, added to the league's roster of broadcast partners starting this season and the home to 25 new weekly Sunday primetime broadcasts.

The regular season concludes with every team in action Sunday, Nov. 1 as final playoff positions are decided. The NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, will begin with the quarterfinal round Nov. 6-8 ahead of the semifinal round on Nov. 13-15. The league will conclude its 2026 campaign with the 2026 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, on November 21. As part of the league's expanded playoff format introduced in 2024, eight clubs will qualify for the 2026 NWSL Playoffs.

Single-match tickets for all 2026 Bay FC home matches will go on sale to the public Tuesday, Feb. 3 at BayFC.com/tickets, giving all fans the opportunity to lock in their spot at PayPal Park for the season's most anticipated contests. Fans can secure their seat for every home match today with a season ticket membership. Fans can also follow @wearebayfc on social channels for the latest club news and more exciting announcements to come throughout the offseason.

Schedule Breakdown:

Matches by Month: March (3), April (2), May (6), July (5), August (5), September (5), October (3), November (1)

Home Matches by Month: March (2), April (1), May (3), July (2), August (2), September (3), October (1), November (1)

Away Matches by Month: March (1), April (1), May (3), July (3), August (3), September (2), October (2), November (1)

Longest home stretch: Two matches - March 14 vs. Denver, March 21 vs. Angel City FC

May 10 vs. Utah, May 15 vs. Boston

July 29 vs. Gotham FC, Aug. 1 vs. Seattle

Sept. 20 vs. Louisville, Sept. 27 vs. Orlando

Longest road stretch: Two matches - April 25 @ Gotham FC, May 3 @ San Diego

July 5 @ Boston, July 10 @ Louisville

Aug. 9 @ Chicago, Aug. 16 @ Utah

Sept. 11 @ Seattle, Sept 16 @ Denver

2026 Bay FC Schedule

All matches are Pacific time and subject to change

MATCH DATE OPPONENT BROADCAST KICKOFF TIME

1 Saturday, March 14 Denver Summit FC ION 3:30 PM

2 Saturday, March 21 Angel City FC ION 5:45 PM

3 Saturday, March 28 @ North Carolina Courage NWSL+ 4:00 PM

4 Sunday, April 5 Washington Spirit ESPN2 2:00 PM

5 Saturday, April 25 @ Gotham FC CBS 10:00 AM

6 Sunday, May 3 @ San Diego Wave FC Victory+ 4:00 PM

7 Sunday, May 10 Utah Royals Victory+ 1:00 PM

8 Friday, May 15 Boston Legacy FC Victory+ 7:00 PM

9 Wednesday, May 20 @ Portland Thorns FC Victory+ 7:00 PM

10 Sunday, May 24 Chicago Stars FC ESPN App 2:00 PM

11 Friday, May 29 @ Orlando Pride NWSL+ 4:00 PM

12 Sunday, July 5 @ Boston Legacy FC ESPN 9:00 AM

13 Friday, July 10 @ Racing Louisville FC NWSL+ 5:00 PM

14 Saturday, July 18 North Carolina Courage CBS 1:00 PM

15 Friday, July 24 @ Houston Dash Victory+ 5:00pm

16 Wednesday, July 29 Gotham FC CBS Sports Network 7:00 PM

17 Saturday, Aug. 1 Seattle Reign ION 5:45 PM

18 Sunday, Aug. 9 @ Chicago Stars FC Victory+ 4:00pm

19 Friday, Aug. 14 @ Utah Royals Victory+ 7:00 PM

20 Sunday, Aug. 23 Houston Dash CBS Sports Network 3:00 PM

21 Sunday, Aug. 30 @ Washington Spirit ESPN2 9:30 AM

22 Friday, Sept. 4 Kansas City Current Prime Video 7:00 PM

23 Friday, Sept. 11 @ Seattle Reign NWSL+ 5:30PM

24 Wednesday, Sept. 16 @ Denver Summit FC Victory+ 6:30 PM

25 Sunday, Sept. 20 Racing Louisville FC Victory+ 4:00 PM

26 Sunday, Sept. 27 Orlando Pride ESPN 2:00 PM

27 Saturday, Oct. 3 @ Kansas City Current ION 3:30 PM

28 Sunday, Oct. 18 Portland Thorns FC ESPN 2:00 PM

29 Saturday, Oct. 24 @ Angel City FC ION 5:45 PM

30 Sunday, Nov. 1 San Diego Wave FC ESPN TBD 2:00 PM







