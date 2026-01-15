Gotham FC Announces 2026 NWSL Season Schedule

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - The National Women's Soccer League and reigning NWSL champions Gotham FC announced Thursday the club's 2026 regular-season schedule, with Gotham playing 30 matches - 15 home at Sports Illustrated Stadium and 15 away - from mid-March through early November. CarMax returns as the presenting partner for Gotham's regular season as the club competes for its third NWSL title in four years.

Gotham FC starts its championship quest against expansion side and natural geographic rival Boston Legacy FC in a landmark season opener at Gillette Stadium at 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday, March 15, with ABC carrying the national broadcast.

The 2026 home opener at Sports Illustrated Stadium is set for March 21 against the North Carolina Courage (6:30 p.m. ET, ION), the first of a three-match homestand. The club will face league newcomers Denver Summit for the first time on Wednesday, March 21 (7 p.m. ET) before hosting a rematch of the 2025 semifinal against the Orlando Pride on Sunday, March 29th (7 p.m. ET), with both matches set for new NWSL broadcast partner Victory+, a free streaming service.

This regular season, Gotham FC matches will be featured in 21 national broadcasts, including seven on CBS and CBS Sports Network, five on Prime Video, four on ABC/ESPN networks, and four on the ION. Victory+ will also carry six matches. Details regarding Gotham's local broadcast coverage will be announced at a later date.

The NWSL Challenge Cup, presented by e.l.f., featuring defending NWSL Champions Gotham FC and 2025 NWSL Shield winner Kansas City Current, will now take place on Friday, June 26, at 8 p.m. ET at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, home of the Columbus Crew, in Columbus, Ohio. The matchup will be the first since Gotham delivered a stunning upset of the most successful regular season team in NWSL history, earning a dramatic 2-1 win over the top-seeded Current in the 2025 NWSL quarterfinals.

The match will be available to stream live on Prime Video. Additional details about the match, including ticket information, will be announced at a later date.

Fans will get an explosive encore of the NWSL Championship on July 15 when Gotham hosts the Washington Spirit for the first time since their hard-fought battle last November. Additional marquee home fixtures include Boston Legacy's first visit to Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday, May 9 (6:30 p.m. ET, ION); the can't-miss return of the Kansas City Current on Friday, Aug. 14 (8 p.m. ET, Prime Video); and a coast-to-coast clash against Angel City FC on Sunday, Oct. 4 (12 p.m. ET, ABC).

Gotham will close out the regular season with a home finale on Sunday, Nov. 1, against the Utah Royals (5 p.m. ET, ESPN TBD) as part of the league's Decision Day, when each team plays on the same day. Eight clubs will advance to the NWSL Playoffs, with the quarterfinals set for Nov. 6-8 and postseason play continuing on consecutive weekends through the NWSL Championship on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The club will break from NWSL play during the week of May 18 to compete for its second consecutive Concacaf W Champions Cup trophy. Gotham captured the inaugural continental title in 2025 with a 1-0 victory over Tigres UANL in the final. The NWSL will take a CBA-mandated league break from June 8-14, followed by an additional pause from competition from June 15-28 due to the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup.

Unlike its NWSL counterparts, Gotham has already started the competitive portion of its 2026 campaign, preparing now in Spain for the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup that is set to kick off on Jan. 28 in London to crown the first intercontinental club champion in women's soccer.







