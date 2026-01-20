Concacaf Announces Venue for W Champions Cup Finals

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC will pursue its second consecutive continental title in Mexico, Concacaf announced Tuesday.

Estadio Hidalgo, home of iconic Mexican club Pachuca, will host the semifinals, third-place match and final of the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup, set for May 20-23. It will be the second straight year the continental club competition finishes in Mexico, crowning the champions of North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Gotham FC, which won last year's tournament with a 1-0 win over Tigres in Monterrey, Mexico, will take on Mexican powerhouse Club América in the May 20 semifinals. The other semifinal will feature Gotham archrival Washington Spirit against the host club Pachuca.

The winners of the semifinals will advance to the 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup final, potentially setting up a rematch of the 2025 NWSL Championship. Gotham topped Washington, 1-0, to claim its second NWSL title in three seasons and complete the season sweep of the Spirit.

Gotham qualified for the finals after finishing second in Group B, tying the Spirit in the standings but losing the goal difference tiebreaker. Gotham went undefeated in the 2025-26 group stage with three wins and one draw and is unbeaten all-time in the Concacaf W Champions Cup through the first two editions of the competition.

Club América finished atop Group A with three wins and one draw, totaling 10 points. América scored 12 goals and conceded none in four group-stage matches, surprising the then-reigning NWSL champions Orlando Pride, 2-0, in September.

Gotham's win last year in Mexico earned qualification for the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup, which begins next week and features continental champions from around the world, including European champion and English giant Arsenal.







