Gotham FC Transfers Forward Gabi Portilho to San Diego Wave FC

Published on March 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC has agreed to transfer forward Gabi Portilho to San Diego Wave FC, the club announced Monday.

Gotham will receive $175,000 in intraleague transfer funds in exchange for Portilho, a Brazilian international who joined the club ahead of the 2025 season.

"Gabi has been an important part of our club's success since she joined us, and we're thankful for everything she brought to Gotham FC," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "We wish her all the best as she moves forward in her career."

Portilho joined Gotham from Brazilian powerhouse Corinthians, where she spent five seasons. She became the ninth player in Gotham FC history to score in her regular-season club debut and the first Brazilian player in league history to score in her NWSL regular-season debut, netting Gotham's lone goal in a 1-1 draw against Seattle Reign FC on March 16.

Portilho recorded three goals and three assists in 17 NWSL regular-season appearances, helping Gotham win the 2025 Concacaf W Champions Cup and the NWSL Championship. She started both the quarterfinal and semifinal matches of the 2025 NWSL Playoffs as Gotham secured its second NWSL title in three seasons.







