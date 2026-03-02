San Diego Wave FC Acquires Brazilian Forward Gabi Portilho

Published on March 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today the Club has acquired forward Gabi Portilho from Gotham FC in exchange for $175,000 in transfer funds.

Media assets of Gabi Portilho can be found here. "Gabi is an impactful attacking player with championship experience, and we're excited to welcome her to San Diego," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "She's a versatile player who competes at a high level on both sides of the ball. Gabi has consistently performed on the biggest stages for club and country, and her quality, work rate, and winning mentality will elevate our attacking group and add another competitive edge to our squad."

Portilho joins the Wave following her first NWSL season, where she helped Gotham FC capture an NWSL Championship. She recorded three goals and three assists across 17 appearances (11 starts) and became the first Brazilian player to score in her NWSL debut.

Internationally, Portilho has been a regular contributor for the Brazilian Women's National Team. She most recently helped Brazil win the 2025 Copa América and earned a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, scoring the game-winning goal in the quarterfinal and adding a goal and an assist in the semifinal to help send Brazil to the gold medal match against the United States.

Prior to competing in the NWSL, Portilho spent four seasons with Corinthians in Brazil's top division, scoring 22 goals in 96 appearances and helping secure five consecutive Campeonato Brasileiro Feminino A1 titles (2020-24), three consecutive Supercopa do Brasil titles (2022-24), and three Copa Libertadores Femenina titles (2021, 2023, 2024). Her professional career started with Kindermann-Avaí, São José, Audax, and 3B da Amazônia from 2013-19. In 2016, she had a brief stint with Spanish side Madrid CFF before returning to Brazil in 2017.

Transaction: San Diego Wave FC acquires forward Gabi Portilho from Gotham FC in exchange for transfer funds.

Name: Gabi Portilho

Position: Forward

Height: 5-5

Birthdate: July 18, 1995

Hometown: Brasília, Brazil

Citizenship: Brazil

