Wave FC to Debut In-Person the New Balboa Park Kit at Iconic Park on Thursday, February 26
Published on February 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
San Diego Wave FC will unveil the Club's new kit in-person at Balboa Park's Plaza de Panama on Thursday, Feb. 26 beginning at 4:00 p.m. PT. The Balboa Park Kit will be introduced in-person to the San Diego community at the Kit Launch event, presented by Jameson, which will include player appearances, activations and a live DJ. The event is free and open to the public.
As part of the event, a portion of proceeds from the Kit Launch will be donated to Forever Balboa Park, supporting the preservation, accessibility, and future of the park for generations to come.
Players will be joining the event throughout the night and are available from 4-8 p.m. PT.
San Diego Wave FC Balboa Park Kit Event
WHAT San Diego Wave FC Balboa Park Kit Launch Event
WHO San Diego Wave FC Players
WHEN Thursday, Feb. 26
4:00 p.m. PT - Player(s) Arrival
8:00 p.m. PT - Player(s) Departure
WHERE Balboa Park, Plaza de Panama
1450 El Prado, San Diego, CA, 92101
Parking: Parking is available throughout Balboa Park.
