San Diego Wave FC Draw 1-1 against Kansas City Current in Coachella Valley Invitational

Published on February 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC played to a 1-1 draw with the Kansas City Current in a preseason matchup in the first of two games at the Coachella Valley Invitational.

Scoring Summary:

San Diego Wave FC - 37' Gia Corley

For the Wave's first goal, Gia Corley initiated the attack at the top of the box, splitting defenders before finding Kimmi Ascanio. Ascanio moved the ball wide to rookie Lia Godfrey, who delivered a first-time pass behind the back line. Corley continued her run and finished with a composed back heel to give San Diego the lead.

Kansas City Current - 84' Own Goal

Kansas City equalized late in the match in the 84th minute following a corner kick, as an unfortunate deflection resulted in an own goal.

Starting Roster:

San Diego Wave FC: GK Haračić, D Wesley ©, D McNabb, D Morroni, D Pickett, M Corley, M Godfrey, M Fazer, F Dudinha, F Ascanio, F Ludmila







