San Diego Wave FC to Stream Matches at Coachella Valley Invitational

Published on February 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that it will stream the Club's two matches at the Coachella Valley Invitational at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. on SanDiegoWaveFC.com.

The first match of the tournament will take place on Sunday, February 15 vs. Kansas City Current and will kickoff at 10:30 a.m. PT. The following weekend, Wave FC will play Denver Summit on Saturday, February 21 at 12:00 p.m. PT.

Earlier this week, the Wave announced single-game tickets were on sale, along with the Club's nine theme nights, including an all new Kids Night, alongside the Wave's annual Rivalry Night, presented by Kaiser Permanente, Pride Night, and Fan Appreciation, presented by PNC Bank. Additional details can be found here.

The Wave will face Houston Dash in the Club's 2026 Home Opener at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, March 14. The match against the Dash is scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m. PT and will be broadcast live on ION.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.