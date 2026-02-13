Revel at Current Landing to Bring Modern Lodge Luxury and Elevated Sports Hospitality

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Current Landing today announced the arrival of Revel at Current Landing, an upscale sports bar and social destination created by Kansas City entrepreneur and hospitality veterans Shawn Larson and Danney Elmore. Set to open this spring along the city's riverfront, Revel at Current Landing will anchor the KC Current Town Pavilion and redefine what a sports bar can be-polished, immersive, and unmistakably energetic.

Revel is designed around a clear vision: Modern Lodge × Urban Luxe × Sports Hospitality. The result is a premium sports-viewing environment that feels warm, elevated, and timeless. Rich woods, leather finishes, moody tones, and brushed metal accents create a setting where guests will settle in for a match, a cocktail, or an entire night out.

Located front and center in our outdoor plaza and greeting you opposite the entry to CPKC Stadium, Revel at Current Landing is poised to become a focal point for marquee matchups, World Cup watch parties, and evening social energy. Thoughtfully integrated, large-format televisions are framed within wood feature walls and positioned for uninterrupted sightlines, ensuring the action remains front and center without overwhelming the room.

"Revel at Current Landing is about balance," said Danney Elmore, owner of Revel at Current Landing. "We wanted to create a space that feels elevated and design-forward, but still incredibly comfortable and social. Whether you're here for a Premier League brunch, a big game at night, or just great drinks in a beautiful room, Revel at Current Landing is meant to feel effortless, welcoming, and exciting."

At the heart of the space is a striking central bar-clean-lined and rectangular, wrapped in warm wood paneling and leather accents, topped with dark stone, and highlighted by statement gold lighting. Floating back-bar shelves with integrated warm lighting showcase a beverage program that pairs classic beers on tap with refined craft cocktails.

High-back leather booths, tailored bar seating, and solid wood tables create distinct zones throughout the venue, offering everything from high-energy social seating to more intimate, lounge-style moments. Natural greenery, subtle sports references, and layered lighting soften the space and enhance its day-to-night transformation.

Revel at Current Landing will feature live music, DJ-driven energy, and special events, including English Premier League mornings, Formula 1 brunches, and major global sporting events. This marks Elmore's fourth restaurant concept in the greater Kansas City metropolitan area.

"The addition of Revel at Current Landing strengthens the district's identity as a destination," said Josh Goldman, Managing Director at Palmer Square Real Estate. "It's a social anchor-bringing together sophisticated hospitality, the energy of sport, and the rhythm of the riverfront into one cohesive experience."

First announced in December 2025, Current Landing is expected to complete its first phases of construction ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Residences River's Edge and Confluence at are open for pre-leasing.

Additional chef, restaurant and bars will be announced ahead of the development's grand opening in Spring 2026. For interest in residential or business availability at Current Landing, inquire at info@currentlanding.com.







