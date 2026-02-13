Orlando Pride Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule, Presented by Orlando Health

Published on February 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride has announced its preseason schedule, presented by Orlando Health, ahead of the 2026 National Women's Soccer League season. The slate includes five preseason friendlies and scrimmages as the club prepares for its 11th NWSL campaign.

Following a week-long training camp at IMG Academy, the Pride will begin its preseason slate on Friday, Feb. 13, with a closed-door friendly against the Washington Spirit.

The Pride will then host private scrimmages against Racing Louisville on Friday, Feb. 20, the University of Florida on Sunday, Feb. 22, and reigning 2025 NWSL Champions Gotham FC on Sunday, March 1.

Seb Hines' side will open the 2026 season on Sunday, March 15, hosting Seattle Reign FC at Inter&Co Stadium for a 4 p.m. ET kickoff, presented by Orlando Health. This marks the second consecutive year the Pride begins its season at home. Like last year, the two sides will meet again in the regular-season finale, with the Pride traveling to Lumen Field for a Decision Day matchup on Sunday, Nov. 1.

2026 Orlando Pride Preseason Schedule, presented by Orlando Health:

Date: Event: Location:

Fri., Feb. 13 Preseason Scrimmage vs. Washington Spirit Closed-Door

Fri., Feb. 20 Preseason Scrimmage vs. Racing Louisville Closed-Door

Sun., Feb. 22 Preseason Scrimmage vs. University of Florida

Closed-Door

Sun., March 1 Preseason Scrimmage vs. Gotham FC

Closed-Door

Sun., March 15 2026 Home Opener vs. Seattle Reign FC,

presented by Orlando Health Inter&Co Stadium







National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.