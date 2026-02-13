Boston Legacy Releases Inaugural First Light Home Kit

Published on February 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







Boston - Boston Legacy Football Club today unveiled their 2026 First Light home kit.

The 2026 home kit, executed cleanly in bold Legacy Green with highlights of Pitch Black, Stadium White, and Fire Berry, is a statement that Boston Legacy FC has arrived in the National Women's Soccer League. The "First Light" name represents the Legacy's first season and first step forward in a city of historical firsts as the club establishes its identity on the field and seeks another championship for Title Town.

Designed to stand out on the field, the kit embodies unapologetic confidence and unambiguous presence, with the club's unmistakable signature green leading the way and establishing the visual foundation for everything to follow. And as a nod to the Legacy's future home in Franklin Park, the hem tag is an homage to the Franklin Park Zoo. With support from front-of-kit partner T.J. Maxx, sleeve partner Hyundai Motor America, and lower back partner Voya Financial, the jersey also embodies the growing commercial power of investment in women's sports.

Additionally, to commemorate the jersey's launch, both Boston City Hall and the Rose Kennedy Greenway will be lit in green, while local woman-owned business Flour will hand out free coffee today at their Beacon Hill location to the first 314 customers as a nod to the club's Day One game against 2025 NWSL champions Gotham FC on March 14 at Gillette Stadium.

"This is the foundational kit upon which we will build our legacy," said Boston Legacy president Jennifer van Dijk. "The green of our kit grounds us in the city we are so proud to represent, like the green of our parks - including Franklin Park, our future home. It stands out among a league of standout teams, and is part of our mission to create something lasting from day one."

"The responsibility we have towards our community and our supporters is enormous, and we are well aware of that. When we step foot on the field, we are here to play exciting football and when you look at our jersey, you'll have that feeling of excitement at seeing the game," said Legacy head coach Filipa Patão.

"That is exactly why we are here: to embrace this responsibility and fight every day for our badge, for our club, for our city. It will never be about the name or the number we carry on our backs, but about the crest we wear on our chest! We will wear the shirt with great pride and ambition, because we don't just want to see history being made - we want to be part of it!"

Jerseys are on sale online at bostonlegacyfc.com, nwslshop.com, Amazon, and in stores at Dick's Sporting Goods, Sports Endeavors, We Got Soccer, Fanatics, and Nike.

The Legacy will launch their secondary kit later this month with a debut at Cyclorama of Boston Center for the Arts on Thursday, February 26. In addition to being among the first to see and purchase the secondary jersey in person, with the support of club partners, fans will be able to experience immersive photo moments, receive giveaways, and enjoy on-site activations such as custom press on nails created exclusively for Boston Legacy FC by Boston-based and employee-owned MiniLuxe.







