Boston Legacy Acquires Danish International, Harvard Alum Josefine Hasbo

Published on February 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







Boston - Boston Legacy Football Club today announced they have traded with Gotham FC for midfielder Josefine Hasbo. Boston will receive Hasbo and Gotham will receive $50,000 in allocation money.

24-year-old Hasbo made 11 appearances for Gotham in 2025 as part of the club's run to the NWSL championship. Previously, she played for Danish powerhouse Brøndby IF, starting at just 17 years old. With Brøndby, Hasbo won the 2019 A-Liga championship and competed in Champions League two seasons in a row. She left Brøndby in 2021, when she moved to the United States to attend Harvard University.

Hasbo was a standout at Harvard, where she double-majored in economics and psychology while also juggling her national team career. She helped Harvard win the Ivy League in 2023 with a hat trick in the final against Colombia and was named a MAC Hermann trophy semifinalist that year.

Hasbo came up through the Danish youth system, participating in the U16, U17, U19, and U23 squads before ultimately getting her first call up to the senior team in 2020 at the age of 18. She has represented Denmark at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and at the UEFA Women's Euro 2025.

"We're really happy to welcome Josefine back to Boston. She already knows the city and the environment from her time at Harvard, and that familiarity, along with her NWSL experience, will help her hit the ground running," said Legacy general manager Domè Guasch.

"She's played at the highest level for Denmark, including the World Cup and Euros, and she brings a real mix of tactical intelligence, flexibility, and competitiveness. Josefine can help in a number of roles, and she understands what the game is asking for in different moments. Just as important, she fits what we're building at Boston Legacy, on the pitch and off it. We're excited to have her with us and looking forward to the impact she'll make."







National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.