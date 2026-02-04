Boston Legacy FC Announces Hyundai as Sleeve Partner

Boston - Boston Legacy FC today announced a multi-year agreement with Hyundai Motor America as the club's sleeve partner. As part of this sponsorship, the Hyundai brand will appear on the right sleeve of the club's primary and secondary jerseys for all regular season and postseason matches starting in 2026. The announcement coincides with National Girls and Women in Sports Day, underscoring the club's commitment to advancing women's sports.

This marks Boston Legacy FC's first-ever sleeve partnership and the first time that Hyundai Motor America, the U.S. subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Group, has partnered with a club in the National Women's Soccer League to sponsor a jersey. The brand will also receive use of marks across authentic jerseys sold through various retail channels, as well as game day and social media integrations.

"Our partnership with Hyundai goes beyond a business deal - it is a validation of where our team, league and women's sports as a whole are headed," said Jennifer van Dijk, Team President of Boston Legacy FC. "When you have influential national brands like Hyundai Motor America wanting to be an integral part of our growth, it demonstrates the commercial power of women's professional soccer. We are incredibly proud to build this relationship and create new opportunities for our players, fans and community."

"We are excited to partner with Boston Legacy FC as their inaugural sleeve sponsor, continuing Hyundai's 25-year legacy of supporting women's soccer," said Sean Gilpin, Chief Marketing Officer, Hyundai Motor America. "Our investment in Boston Legacy FC reflects our 'Progress for Humanity' vision and our commitment to growing women's sports at every level. We believe in soccer's power to unite communities and inspire the next generation and we're looking forward to continuing to support the game as the official Mobility partner of the historic 2026 FIFA World Cup."

For this announcement, Boston Legacy FC partnered with American racing driver Lia Block for an adrenaline-fueled showcase of style and grit. Lia took to the track in a Hyundai IONIQ 5 N displaying the club's iconic swan wings and crest, delivering high-performance driving demonstrations, while Boston Legacy FC players Annie Karich and Barb Olivieri showcased their talent alongside the action

Hyundai Motor America has long championed women's sports, making history as the first official sponsor of the Women's United Soccer Association (WUSA). Its global parent company, Hyundai Motor Group, has shared this dedication since 1999 through its ongoing sponsorship of the FIFA World Cup.

