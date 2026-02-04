Bay FC acquires forward Keira Barry Via Transfer with Manchester United

Published on February 4, 2026

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC announced today the club has acquired forward Keira Barry via transfer from Women's Super League club Manchester United. Barry will be added to the club's roster pending receipt of her P-1 Visa and international transfer clearance.

"When the opportunity to join Bay FC came up, it felt like the right move straight away," said Barry. "After speaking with Emma and meeting (Sporting Director) Matt Potter and the staff, it was clear that the club's values, ambition and people aligned with what I'm looking for at this stage of my career. I'm excited for the challenge of playing in a new league, testing myself against top players and experiencing life in the U.S. I believe this is the perfect environment to continue pushing my game forward, and I'm looking forward to showing Bay FC fans what I can bring."

"Having worked closely with Keira in England, I've seen firsthand the relentless energy and technical quality she brings," said head coach Emma Coates. "She is a brave, forward-thinking winger who isn't afraid to take players on and create something out of nothing. Keira has a professional pedigree that fits perfectly with the culture we are building here. We want to be a team that attacks variety, pace and purpose, and Keira is a 'front-foot' player who will give us exactly that.

The English forward comes stateside after nearly three seasons as a professional in her home country. She made her first team debut for United in 2022 and became the 13th academy graduate to sign with the club upon earning her first professional contract in 2023. Barry joined Crystal Palace on loan for her first professional season in 2023-24 as the club won the WSL 2 title and earned promotion to the WSL Super League for the first time. She went out on loan to Sunderland ahead of the 2025-26 season, appearing in 13 matches with three goals across all competitions before being recalled in December.

Prior to joining the professional ranks, Barry was a standout at the youth level, featuring for England's U-17 and U-19 national teams and helping Manchester United's U-21 side to a double in 2022, winning both the WSL Academy League and Cup titles. Her play earned her opportunities in first team football the following season, going on loan to Derby County before making her United debut. She played under Bay FC Head Coach Emma Coates with the England U-23's, most recently featuring for the Young Lionesses in the December 2025 international window against Norway and the United States.

Single-match tickets for all 2026 Bay FC home matches are on sale now at BayFC.com/tickets, giving all fans the opportunity to lock in their spot at PayPal Park for the season's most anticipated contests. Fans can secure their seat for every home match today with a season ticket membership. Fans can also follow @wearebayfc on social channels for the latest club news and more exciting announcements to come throughout the offseason.







