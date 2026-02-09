Bay FC Taps Duda Pavão as In-Stadium Host for 2026 Season at PayPal Park

February 9, 2026

SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC announced today that Duda Pavão will join the Club as in-stadium host for home matches during the 2026 NWSL season. Pavão, an experienced host and trusted voice in women's football, will make her PayPal Park debut at Bay FC's Home Opener, presented by Sutter Health, Saturday, March 14 at 3:30 p.m. PT, when the club welcomes expansion side Denver Summit FC. Pavão will help deliver electricity and lead the way toward the best home-field advantage in the NWSL and enhance the fan experience for all Bay FC fans. Pavão's role will extend beyond the pitch, supporting additional Bay FC events and activations across the Bay Area.

"Duda's experience and reputation on the world's biggest stages and existing connection to our fans make her the perfect person to be our official in-stadium host," said Lisa Goodwin Scharff, Executive Vice President of Communications, Community Impact, and Public Affairs. "PayPal Park is known for being one of the best match-day experiences in the NWSL, and as we enter our third season, adding Duda to our team is another step in elevating the fan experience. We are so excited that she is joining us on our journey to continue building an atmosphere that reflects the Bay Area, its culture, and diversity."

Pavão brings years of experience energizing crowds, conducting live interviews, and creating memorable fan experiences at professional football events. She served as in-stadium co-host for Bay FC's record-breaking match at Oracle Park on August 23, 2025, when the club welcomed 40,091 fans and broke the NWSL attendance record. Additionally, Pavão has served as the in-stadium host and live broadcaster across multiple international FIFA competitions, including the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the FIFA Men's World Cup in Qatar, and the FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco.

"I am beyond excited to join Bay FC as the club's official in-stadium host," said Pavão. "Bay FC fans are some of the most passionate and dedicated in the world, and I look forward to elevating their experience and creating memorable moments for everyone. It's a true honor to be part of an innovative club that is trying to change the match day experience with such incredible supporters. I can't wait to get started."

Pavão will lead a variety of in-stadium activations and theme nights, elevating the match-day experience. This season, Bay FC will celebrate several special occasions to highlight its fans throughout the Bay Area and the region's diversity and unparalleled community. The club will celebrate Women's Empowerment March 21, Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage May 10, Pride Match May 24, Black Heritage Aug. 23, Latino Heritage Sept. 27, and Fan Appreciation Nov. 1, presented by Visa. Fans can explore Bay FC's theme nights and stay up to date on upcoming announcements at bayfc.com/schedule/promotions/.

