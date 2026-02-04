Construction Commences for Founder's Park at Current Landing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Following through on the vision and promise for a new levee park, construction officially began today on Founder's Park, bringing Kansas Citians one important (and literal) step closer to their waterfront.

In doing so, Current Landing is delivering on its promised aims:

Creating a new, unique public space for all Kansas Citians: Founder's Park will be a new waterfront destination in our region, spanning almost two acres alongside the Missouri River and bringing core infrastructure to the area. Amenities will include new trails and overlooks; children's play areas; and new performance spaces.

Bringing Kansas Citians closer to their waterfront: Founder's Park will be the closest that Kansas Citians can get to the Missouri River, with new overlooks above the water, and pathways down to the water's edge.

Beautifying the 'wet' side of the levee: Founder's Park aims to be the next inspired public place for the Kansas City region. This project is a story about reclaiming and beautifying unused space. We are transforming an area currently filled with rocks, weeds, and debris, into one with native plantings, curated landscaping, and beautiful walkways - all with the Missouri River and the Christopher S. Bond Bridge as its iconic backdrop.

With this momentous occasion, Current Landing's unprecedented investment in women's sports and the Kansas City region continues, all in under two years since the opening of CPKC Stadium. Today marks a very important step in Kansas City's return to its roots - a city founded on the riverfront and embracing the magic of its water again.

Principal Commentary

Angie and Chris Long, co-founders and co-owners of the Kansas City Current, said, "We have always believed that there is a unique power and presence in bringing Kansas Citians closer to their waterfront. That has always been one of the north stars throughout our development of CPKC Stadium and Current Landing. Current Landing is our City's most substantial engagement with the riverfront in over a century, and Founder's Park brings us one step closer to bringing Kansas Citians back to their waterfront."

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said, "Founder's Park is a historic investment that will help revitalize Kansas City's riverfront. I am grateful to the Kansas City Current for continuing to work with the City on this transformative project and others, showing the power of public-private partnership at its best. Thanks to the ambitious vision we share, Kansas Citians will continue to see expanded opportunities for housing, entertainment, and recreation on our riverfront."

Lynn Carlton, National Practice Leader for Planning, Urban Design and Landscape Architecture at Burns & McDonnell, said: "Having spent years focused on downtown and riverfront revitalization, it's incredibly rewarding to see construction begin on a project of this significance. As design-builder, Burns & McDonnell is helping translate a bold civic vision into reality to create a park that celebrates Kansas City's river roots, supports the city's continued growth and momentum, and reflects Current Landing's commitment to thoughtful planning and resilient design."

Mukul Sharma, Partner at Palmer Square Real Estate, said: "Current Landing is one of the most exciting mixed-use developments in the country - a new neighborhood in Kansas City that seamlessly blends sports, dining, and waterfront living together. We are delivering Current Landing at a historic speed - we are currently pre-leasing the River's Edge and Confluence Residences for a Spring 2026 delivery and will be making restaurant partner announcements throughout the beginning of this year as we curate Kansas City's new culinary epicenter. Founder's Park will be a finishing touch to just the first phase of a world-class project that will transform Kansas City for generations to come."







