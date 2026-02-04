Gotham FC Publishes Inaugural Community Impact Report

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - In celebration of National Girls & Women in Sports Day, Gotham FC announced today the release of its first-ever annual Community Impact Report, capturing the club's 2025 efforts to leverage women's professional soccer as a force for access, inclusion and empowerment across New York and New Jersey. The report reflects Gotham FC's commitment to being a true community asset and outlines a year of initiatives rooted in the club's guiding pillars.

In addition to programmatic impact, Gotham FC formalized its approach to giving, providing more than $50,000 in in-kind donations and raising over $18,000 alongside fans and supporters for community partners across the tri-state area. The full report is now available here.

"At Gotham FC, our social impact is powered by a community that believes in soccer's ability to create real change, and we are deeply grateful to our fans for their continued support and engagement throughout 2025," said Carolyn Tisch Blodgett, Gotham FC Club Governor. "Together with our supporters and our sponsors, CarMax and Dove, our partner organizations play a vital role in allowing us to show up meaningfully in the community. We are profoundly thankful for the leadership, vision and sustained commitment of The Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund, Charter Oak Impact, Girls Leadership and Playworks, whose support is the engine behind these initiatives and whose collaboration enables us to turn purpose into lasting impact."

The report highlights the continued growth of Gotham's signature Keep Her in the Game initiative, presented by Dove, and backed by the founding philanthropic partner Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund, which addresses the high rate at which girls drop out of sports by equipping coaches, caregivers and trusted adults with research-backed tools. In 2025, the program trained nearly 100 coaches and reached more than 1,780 girls through curriculum deployment, surpassing the program's original participation goal by 78%. A preliminary impact evaluation, conducted by Charter Oak Impact, demonstrated the outcomes-oriented focus of Gotham's Community Impact programming, which included that 93% of surveyed coaches strongly agreed or agreed the Keep Her in the Game program helped build team connection and chemistry among players.

Over the past year, Gotham FC expanded youth access to soccer through programs like CarMax Kids, presented by CarMax, in which more than 1,300 tickets were distributed to nonprofit organizations across the season to provide free premier soccer experiences at Sports Illustrated Stadium and by hosting community clinics with the Volo Kids Foundation. Building on this work, Gotham announced Elevate Play, a new initiative launching in 2026 in partnership with founding philanthropic partner Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund and nonprofit partner Playworks, designed to elevate the experience of play and increase access to the magic of professional soccer for youth across the New Jersey and New York regions.

The annual Community Impact Report, developed in collaboration with Charter Oak Impact, also underscores Gotham FC's leadership beyond matchdays, including its participation in the Aspen Institute's State of Soccer New York City/Northern New Jersey Advisory Group and the release of Changing the Game: A Playbook for Champions in Training, a first-of-its-kind children's book by an NWSL club.

