Duran, Cook and Harper Among Lineup Changes for Third-Place Match

Published on February 1, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Second-year players Kayla Duran, Sofia Cook and Khyah Harper are making their debut Gotham FC season starts against ASFAR at Arsenal Stadium.

The Gotham FC will look to close out its FIFA Women's Champions Cup campaign with a bronze medal when it faces Moroccan side ASFAR in Sunday's third-place match.

Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. GMT (9:45 a.m. ET), with the match streaming live and free on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Duran, making her sixth start for Gotham since August, is joined in the backfield by defensive stalwart Emily Sonnett and flanked by 10-year Gotham veteran Mandy Freeman and Lilly Reale.

Freeman is also making her first start of the season since the NWSL Championship, earning her and the team's second league title in three years. The 30-year-old reached 91 regular season starts in 2025, tied for second-most in Gotham history.

Harper replaces winger Gabi Portilho in her first start since October, lining up alongside Midge Purce and Jaedyn Shaw. Shaw led all players in Wednesday's semifinal against Corinthians with five shots on goal.

Cook steps into the midfield for Rose Lavelle, who is currently in concussion protocol following Wednesday's match, joining Jaelin Howell and Savannah McCaskill. In 2025, Howell finished the season with five goal contributions in NWSL regular-season play and played 2,246 minutes, second-most in club history.

Ann-Katrin Berger will start between the posts once again, following her season debut on Jan. 28.

The substitutes group includes goalkeepers Ryan Campbell, Shelby Hogan and Teagan Wy; defenders Jess Carter and Bruninha; midfielders Josefine Hasbo, Sarah Schupansky and Talia Sommer; and forwards Jordynn Dudley, Andrea Kitahata, Gabi Portilho, Katie Stengel and Mak Whitham.

Striker Esther González remains on parental leave and is not with the team. Defender Tierna Davidson and midfielder Taryn Torres finished the 2025 campaign on the season-ending injury list and are not available for the tournament.

Gotham FC lineup vs. ASFAR

30 - Ann Katrin Berger

22 - Mandy Freeman

6 - Emily Sonnett

19 - Kayla Duran

4 - Lilly Reale

7 - Jaelin Howell

13 - Savannah McCaskill

21 - Sofia Cook

23 - Midge Purce

2 - Jaedyn Shaw

34 - Khyah Harper

Substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK), 12 - Ryan Campbell (GK), 20 - Teagan Wy (GK); 3 - Bruninha, 5 - Josefine Hasbo, 11 - Sarah Schupansky, 14 - Talia Sommer, 17 - Mak Whitham, 18 - Gabi Portilho, 24 - Andrea Kitahata, 27 - Jess Carter, 28 - Katie Stengel, 29 - Jordynn Dudley







