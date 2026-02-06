Gotham FC 2026 Season Single Match Tickets on Sale Now

Published on February 6, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC today announced that single-game tickets for the upcoming 2026 NWSL regular season are now available to the general public.

Fans can secure tickets for home matches online at www.gothamfc.com/tickets/single-match. Single-match tickets start at just $24 for the 2026 season, offering an affordable way to experience world-class professional women's soccer at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

The club opens play at home in Harrison, N.J. on March 21, hosting the North Carolina Courage in the Home Opener, presented by CarMax, the first of a three-game homestand. The match marks Gotham's first match in front of home fans since capturing the 2025 NWSL Championship, its second title in the last three years.

The Home Opener, presented by CarMax, will feature a full championship celebration, including a ring ceremony and design reveal honoring the club's historic 2025 title, as well as the unveiling of a new championship star inside Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Fans can visit Fan Fest to take photos with the club's 2025 NWSL Championship trophy, alongside the 2023 NWSL trophy and 2025 CONCACAF trophy, celebrating the most recent three major titles in club history. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will also receive a champions beanie, featuring Gotham FC's newly added second star.

Supporters will also get their first look at several exciting new elements for the 2026 season, including the club's new kit, our Champions Collection merchandise and more, all available for purchase on gameday.

Become a season ticket member and join The Blueprint, with tickets starting at just $16 per match. Every Blueprint membership includes a five-year price lock and a customized GFC varsity jacket valued at $150, plus many more benefits.







