Boston Legacy FC Announces 2026 Preseason Scrimmages

Published on February 6, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston - Boston Legacy Football Club will play at least five preseason scrimmages before beginning regular season NWSL play on March 14 with their home opener at Gillette Stadium against Gotham FC. The Legacy will play one scrimmage at IMG Academy in Florida, three scrimmages at camp in Spain, and a fifth scrimmage TBA.

These scrimmages are part of the club's heavy investment into preseason preparation as the latest expansion club entering the league. After spending three weeks at the exceptional facilities at IMG Academy the players will head to Spain for two weeks for a second warm-weather camp at the renowned Pinatar Arena Football Center in Murcia. The Legacy will scrimmage the Chicago Stars there in the first NWSL scrimmage to be played outside of the U.S.

"There's a real excitement in taking the field together for the first time and beginning to shape what Boston Legacy will look and feel like," said Legacy general manager Domè Guasch. "This preseason is our chance to build our game, but also the trust, habits, and connections that will define who we are."

"Training at IMG Academy in Florida and Pinatar Arena Football Center in Spain gives us two top-class environments to do that work and establish a clear identity in how we want to play. The matches will be just as valuable: facing NWSL opponents and international teams will challenge us in different ways, expose us to different styles and game situations, and accelerate our preparation so we're ready to compete from day one."

Scrimmage schedule:

Boston Legacy FC vs Washington Spirit (NWSL)

February 7, 2026

Bradenton, FL

Boston Legacy FC vs Chicago Stars (NWSL)

February 15, 2026

Murcia, Spain

Boston Legacy FC vs Molde FK (Toppserien)

February 19, 2026

Alicante, Spain

Boston Legacy FC vs Alhama CF (Liga F)

February 27, 2026

Murcia, Spain

Boston Legacy FC vs opponent TBA

Date and location TBA







