Boston Legacy FC Announces 2026 NWSL Regular Season Schedule Dates

Published on January 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston - Boston Legacy FC today announced its 2026 regular season competition schedule, which includes 15 home and 15 away games. In a clash between historic rival neighbors Boston and New York, the Legacy will play their home opener - and first-ever match - at Gillette Stadium on March 14 against reigning NWSL champions NJ/NY Gotham FC at 12:30 PM ET, on ABC.

"I'm excited to get on the pitch and compete," said Legacy head coach Filipa Patão. "We want our fans to love watching us play, so we will always fight hard for our fans and for the crest on our shirt. We're not here to avoid losing; we are here to try to win. Yes, we are an expansion team, but in this league it doesn't matter if you are the champion or it's your first ever game - anyone can win."

This season, the club will play at two exceptional venues, Gillette Stadium and soccer-specific Centreville Bank Stadium, before moving into White Stadium in 2027. Both venues promise top-tier fan experiences across the 2026 season while allowing for flexibility dictated by a packed summer schedule, including the FIFA Men's World Cup.

Boston Legacy FC Home Games

Saturday, March 14 - Gotham FC

Saturday, March 28 - Utah Royals

Friday, April 3 - San Diego Wave

Wednesday, April 29 - North Carolina Courage

Sunday, May 3 - Denver Summit

Tuesday, May 12 - Orlando Pride

Friday, May 22 - Seattle Reign

Sunday, July 5 - Bay FC

Friday, July 10 - Chicago Stars

Sunday, July 19 - Washington Spirit

Saturday, July 25 - Kansas City Current

Sunday, August 9 - Portland Thorns

Monday, August 31 - Angel City FC

Sunday, September 20 - Houston Dash

Friday, October 16 - Racing Louisville

To see the full 2026 schedule, go to NWSLSoccer.com.

Boston Legacy FC Schedule Highlights:

Marquee matchups

The 2026 home opener is set for 12:30 PM ET March 14 at Gillette Stadium, with Boston Legacy FC hosting Gotham FC in a nationally televised match on ABC

In a face-off of two major expansion teams, Boston Legacy FC will match up against Denver Summit FC at Gillette Stadium on May 3 (3 PM ET CBS Sports Network)

Brazilian legend Marta comes to Boston with 2024 national champions Orlando Pride on May 12 at Gillette Stadium (8 PM ET Victory+)

The Legacy will play their first game at state-of-the-art Centreville Bank Stadium against the Seattle Reign on May 22 (8 PM ET Amazon Prime Video)

Perennial championship contenders Washington Spirit come to Centreville Bank Stadium on July 19 (7 PM ET Victory +)

The Legacy face the 2025 NWSL Shield winners Kansas City Current at Centreville Bank Stadium on July 25 (5 PM ET ION)

Broadcast

17 matches will be nationally televised this season, including the home opener which will air on ABC

6 matches will air across the ESPN family of networks

4 matches will be available on CBS Sports Network

5 matches will air on Victory+, NWSL's newest media partner

League Dates of Note

World Cup break - June 1 through June 28

Decision Day - November 1

Playoffs begin - November 6

Fans can secure seats for the best games at great prices by purchasing mini plans, full season memberships, or group tickets at a discounted rate at bostonlegacyfc.com.







