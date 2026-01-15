Utah Royals FC Announces 2026 NWSL Schedule

HERRIMAN, Utah - In conjunction with the National Women's Soccer League, Utah Royals FC today unveiled its 2026 NWSL schedule, comprised of 30 total regular-season matches (15 home, 15 away). The Royals kick off the 2026 on the road at the NWSL Shield Winners Kansas City Current on Saturday, March 14, at CPKC Stadium. The match will be televised nationally via ION (Ch. 16 in Utah via antenna / channel 648 / 1016 on Xfinity). The 2026 season concludes on Sunday, November 1 against 2025 NWSL Champions Gotham FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium at 3:00 p.m. MT.

The Royals will host San Diego Wave to America First Field on Sunday, March 22 for the home opener (tickets available at www.UtahRoyalsFC.com) before embarking on a trip out east to face Washington Spirit and NWSL debutants Boston Legacy at Gillette Stadium to round out the month of March. April sees only two matches played, one at home against Chicago Stars FC on Friday, April 3 and one on the road against Seattle Reign FC. Six matches will be played in the month of May three of which are at home against Houston on Wednesday, May 6, Louisville on Sunday, May 17 and 2026 newcomers Denver Summit FC on Saturday, May 23. The road portion of May will keep Utah on the West Coast with trips to Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and Portland.

After the CBA-mandated midseason break spanning from June 8 to June 14, NWSL clubs will have flexibility to compete in matches against other professional women's teams, including international opponents, ensuring continued competition for all NWSL players. More details will be released at a later date.

Utah Royals FC resumes regular season play on the road at another new stadium, heading to Chicago at their new home at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Three of the four matches to finish July will be played at home against 2026 NWSL Champions Gotham FC on Friday, July 10, Orlando Pride on Saturday, July 18 and Washington Spirit on Wednesday July 29. August begins with a home match against Portland Thorns on Sunday, August 2 before the Royals travel to the other side of the Rockies for the first time to face Denver Summit FC at Centennial Stadium. Returning home on Friday, August 14, Utah hosts fellow 2024 expansion side Bay FC.

September starts with Boston Legacy FC making the trip to Utah for the first time on Friday, September 4. The Royals host three of four matches at home in September, also welcoming Angel City FC on Sunday, September 20 and North Carolina Courage on Sunday, September 27.

Utah finishes the 2026 season with two consecutive home games. 2026 NWSL Shield Winners Kansas City Current visits Utah on Saturday, October 17 with Seattle Reign FC coming to town the weekend after on Friday, October 23. The Royals then travel to Sports Illustrated Stadium for a Decision Day match up against the reigning champions, Gotham FC

Utah sees a total of 14 matches that will be nationally broadcast on ION, Amazon Prime Video, CBS or ESPN. 10 matches will air locally on long-time partner KMYU (2.2 over air / 12 satellite / 643 Comcast HD) that will be available for free in 100% of homes across the Utah DMA. The remaining games will be broadcast on either NWSL+ or Victory+.

2026 - UTAH ROYALS FC REG. SEASON SCHEDULE / KEY DATES (as of 15 January 2026)

(all times MT; HOME GAMES IN BOLD; PRESEASON / BYE / CBA MANDATED BREAK ITALICIZED)

ALL SUBJECT TO CHANGE; visit www.NWSLsoccer.com for additional info / details

DAY / DATE OPPONENT TIME TV; NOTE:

WED 01/14/2026 PRESEASON REPORT DATE ¬â¹ ¬â¹Herriman intake Jan 14-15 for Medical / Fitness testing

TUE 01/28/2026 NWSL Media Day in Los Angeles, CA

FRI 02/06/2026 URFC @ Bay FC in Santa Barbara, CA

SAT 02/14/2026 URFC depart for Coachella Valley Invitational

SUN 02/15/2026 URFC v Denver Summit FC

SUN 02/22/2026 Return to Utah

SAT 02/28/2026 URFC @ Angel City FC in Los Angeles, CA

FRI 03/06/2026 URFC v Spokane Zephyr FC

FRI 03/13/2026 2026 NWSL Season Kicks Off

SAT 03/14/2026 at KC Current 2:00 ION; URFC opens the season against 2025 NWSL Shield Winners on the road at the first women's specific soccer stadium CPKC Stadium.

SUN 03/22/2026 San Diego Wave 5:00 Victory+; Home kickoff, San Diego ended the Royals' historic unbeaten run at America First Field at the end of last season, Janni Thomsen was nominated for Goal of the Week

WED 03/25/2026 at Washington Spirit 5:00 KMYU; NWSL Championship finalists, Narumi Miura and Courtney Brown return to former club

SAT 03/28/2026 at Boston Legacy FC 10:00 ESPN2; 2026 NWSL debutants, first ever Royals match at Gillette Stadium

FRI 04/03/2026 Chicago Stars FC 5:00 Victory+; First win and shutout of 2025 season came at home against Chicago

SUN 04/26/2026 at Seattle Reign FC 7:00 Victory+; Seattle only one of three teams to beat Royals in both home and away matches last year

SAT 05/02/2026 at Angel City FC 6:45 ION; First match back after April international window

WED 05/06/2026 Houston Dash 8:00 KMYU; Kaleigh Riehl scored her first goal since 2022 in 2-0 victory to extend unbeaten run to five and was nominated for Player of the Week, Paige Cronin was nominated for Goal of the Week

SUN 05/10/2026 at Bay FC 2:00 KMYU; Royals are unbeaten against fellow 2024 expansion side recording a 2-0-2 record over the last two years, Mia Justus made her debut, won Save of the Week and was nominated for Player of the Week

SUN 05/17/2026 Racing Louisville 6:00 Victory+; 3-2 victory at home, Mina Tanaka won goal of the week for her effort and was nominated for Player of the Week, extended unbeaten run to six

SAT 05/23/2026 Denver Summit FC 4:30 ION; 2026 NWSL debutants first visit to the other side of the Rockies, second time teams will meet after Coachella Valley Invitational preseason match

SAT 05/30/2026 at Portland Thorns FC 2:00 ION; KK Ream became the youngest ever goalscorer in NWSL history in a 2-1 victory, Mandy McGlynn was nominated for Player of the Week, Paige Cronin was nominated for Goal of the Week

MON 06/08/2026 NWSL BREAK CBA MANDATED BREAK ENDS SUN 06/14/2026

SUN 07/05/2026 at Chicago Stars FC 2:00 KMYU; A 2-2 to mark the all-time Utah Royals unbeaten record, going eight straight, Mina Tanaka scored a brace and was nominated for Player of the Week and Goal of the Week

FRI 07/10/2026 Gotham FC 8:00 Victory+; Reigning NWSL Champions visit America First Field for first time in 2026

SAT 07/18/2026 Orlando Pride 6:45 ION; Brecken Mozingo scored her second professional goal and second in as many matches en route to scoring three goals in three games

SAT 07/25/2026 at North Carolina Courage 5:45 ION; Captain Paige Cronin scored in the 90+4 minute securing a draw and getting her second goal in two games.

WED 07/29/2026 Washington Spirit 7:00 KMYU; The Royals ended the 2025 season with a 1-0 win over Spirit, going unbeaten against the NWSL Championship finalist

SUN 08/02/2026 Portland Thorns FC 5:00 Victory+; April 11 2025 marked the first time the Royals have lost to Portland Thorns since the club's re-introduction in 2024

SAT 08/08/2026 at Denver Summit FC 2:00 ION; Utah Royals' first visit to 2026 NWSL debutants at Centennial Stadium

FRI 08/14/2026 Bay FC 8:00 KMYU; Bianca St-Georges opened the scoring in 2025 off an assist for Mandy McGlynn who won Assist of the Week

FRI 08/21/2026 at San Diego Wave 8:00 Prime Video; One of only three teams that went unbeaten against the Royals in 2025, both games decided by a single goal

SAT 08/29/2026 at Orlando Pride 5:00 KMYU; Mina Tanaka scored a 34 yard Goal of the Week winner to help claim a road point

FRI 09/04/2026 Boston Legacy FC 7:30 KMYU; 2026 NWSL debutants make their first trip out to America First Field, Bianca St-Georges returns to AFF

SAT 09/12/2026 at Houston Dash 6:45 ION; Utah Royals looking for first win in Texas since the Return of Royalty having gone 0-1-1 in the last two years

SUN 09/20/2026 Angel City FC 5:00 KMYU; 2025 home match up ended in a draw that kickstarted the eight match unbeaten run

SUN 09/27/2026 NC Courage 5:00 Victory+; KK Ream makes her first professional start and at the time the youngest player to start an NWSL match

SAT 10/03/2026 at Racing Louisville 2:00 ION; Mandy McGlynn was nominated for Save of the Week and Kate Del Fava was nominated for Assist of the Week for her over the top ball to Bianca St-Georges

SAT 10/17/2026 Kansas City Current 4:30 ION; Ally Sentnor returns to Utah, KC one of only three teams to go unbeaten against Utah last year

FRI 10/23/2026 Seattle Reign FC 7:30 KMYU; Kate Del Fava set record for most consecutive starts in Utah history

SUN 11/01/2026 at Gotham FC 5:00 ESPN TBD; Mandy McGlynn recorded second straight league shutout against Euro Finalist Esther Gonzalez

2026 NWSL PLAYOFF DATES (subject to change)

FRI 11/06/2026 NWSL QUARTERFINAL WEEKEND - Single-Elimination

FRI 11/13/2026 NWSL SEMIFINAL WEEKEND - Single-Elimination

SAT 11/21/2026 2026 NWSL Championship

KEY UPCOMING NWSL DATES:

March 1-21 - 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup

March 13 - NWSL Regular Season Kicks Off

March 14 - April 3 - 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations

June 8 - June 14 - CBA-mandated League Break

November 6-8 - NWSL Playoff Quarterfinal Stage

November 13-15 - NWSL Playoff Semifinals

November 21 - NWSL Championship 2025







