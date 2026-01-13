Utah Royals FC Announces 2026 Preseason Roster and Schedule

Published on January 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, UT - Utah Royals FC announces its initial 2025 preseason roster consisting of 22 contracted players along with 9 non-roster invitees for a total of 31 players who will spend preseason with Utah under the direction of Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets. The club has also finalized dates and matches for the 2026 preseason.

The Royals return 18 players from the 2025 season which saw a club record eight match unbeaten streak from August to October. Four players have joined the club for the 2026 season and beyond. Two Japanese players make their way to the Wasatch Front with Narumi Miura moving from Washington Spirit and Miyabi Moriya coming from Angel City FC. Also moving east from Los Angeles, Madison Hammond is signed through 2027. Finally, Utah native Courtney Brown returns to her home state after getting drafted by Washington Spirit in 2024.

Additionally, both Mina Tanaka and Moriya have received green cards and will no longer occupy international roster spots, while Miura received a green card with the Spirit, leaving Utah with five occupied and two unoccupied international spots.

UTAH ROYALS FC 2025 PRESEASON ROSTER:

INTL: International roster spot, NRI: Non-roster invitee, U18: Under-18 player

GOALKEEPERS (4): Mandy McGlynn, Mia Justus, DeAira Jackson, Taylor Rath (NRI)

DEFENDERS (10): Kate Del Fava, Kaleigh Riehl, Tatumn Milazzo, Miyabi Moriya, Janni Thomsen (INTL), Nuria Rábano (INTL), Mia Fontana (NRI), Kiki Maki (NRI), Naila Schoefberger (NRI), Kameron Simmonds (NRI)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Ana Tejada (INTL), Alex Loera, Aria Nagai, Madison Hammond, Narumi Miura, Noelle Bond-Flasza (NRI), Abby Boyan (NRI), Addy Feldman (NRI, U18)

FORWARDS (9): Cloé Lacasse (INTL), Paige Cronin, Brecken Mozingo, Mina Tanaka, KK Ream, Lara Prašnikar (INTL), Cece Delzer, Courtney Brown, Kalea Eichenberger (NRI)

The Royals will kick off preseason on Wednesday, January 14 as players report to the Zions Bank Training Facility and will train in market until the squad travels to Santa Barbara at the beginning of February for a friendly match against fellow 2024 expansion side Bay FC on February 6th.

Utah Royals FC makes its Coachella Valley Invitational Debut against 2026 NWSL debutants Denver Summit FC on Sunday February 15 at 3:00 p.m. MT. Nine of 16 NWSL teams will be participating in this year's edition of the Coachella Valley Invitational.

Utah Royals will return to California at the end of February, this time heading to Los Angeles to face Angel City FC for the final away preseason match of the year on the 28th. The Royals conclude the preseason match slate against USL W League side, Spokane Zephyr FC.

2026 - UTAH ROYALS FC KEY DATES

(as of 13 January 2025)

DATE OPPONENT TIME (MT)

01/14/2026 PRESEASON REPORT DATE Herriman intake Jan 14-15 for Medical / Fitness testing

01/28/2026 NWSL Media Day in Los Angeles, CA

02/06/2026 URFC @ Bay FC in Santa Barbara, CA

02/14/2026 URFC depart for Coachella Valley Invitational

02/15/2026 URFC v Denver Summit FC

02/22/2026 Return to Utah

02/28/2026 URFC @ Angel City FC in Los Angeles, CA

03/06/2026 URFC v Spokane Zephyr FC

03/13/2026 2026 NWSL Season Kicks Off

06/08/2026 - 06/14/2026 CBA break

10/30/2026 - 11/01/2026 2026 NWSL Season Concludes

11/21/2026 2026 NWSL Championship







National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.