Seattle Reign FC Announces Multi-Year Contract Extension for Head Coach Laura Harvey

Published on January 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that Head Coach Laura Harvey has signed a multi-year contract extension, securing the winningest coach in NWSL history through the 2028 NWSL season. The club's first-ever head coach, Harvey is in her second stint with the Reign and will enter her 11th season leading Seattle and 13th overall in the league.

"Laura sets the competitive standard for our entire program," said General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "She elevates players with intention and leads with clarity and consistency. This extension allows us to continue building with confidence, knowing we have one of the most respected and accomplished coaches in the world guiding our sporting vision."

With an NWSL-record 113 regular-season wins, Harvey was the first coach to reach 100 victories. She is also the longest-tenured head coach in league history and a three-time NWSL Coach of the Year (2014, 2015, 2021), the most of any coach since the league's inaugural season in 2013.

MEDIA NOTE: Reign FC is hosting an in-person press conference on Thursday, January 15 at 10:00 a.m. PT at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse with Chief Business Officer Maya Mendoza-Exstrom, General Manager Lesle Gallimore and Head Coach Laura Harvey. Members of the media wishing to attend should RSVP with Ryan Perez [RyanP@ReignFC.com] of Reign FC Communications to receive more details.

Across her time in Seattle, Harvey has helped establish the Reign as one of the league's most consistent and respected clubs. Under her leadership, Seattle has earned three NWSL Shields (2014, 2015, 2022), tied for the most in league history, and advanced to three NWSL Championships (2014, 2015, 2023), while qualifying for the postseason in six of the club's eight playoff appearances.

"Laura's leadership has shaped this club from its beginning," said Seattle Reign FC Chief Business Officer Maya Mendoza-Exstrom. "That foundation, rooted in a culture of competing and winning with high standards, is important. As we step fully into the next era of our club, securing Laura's leadership is about momentum, not just continuity. Alongside Lesle, this extension reflects our shared ambition and long-term vision for this club, a belief in what is possible over the next several years and a commitment not only to continue winning, but also to lead a new generation of women's soccer globally."

Harvey's impact has been defined not only by results, but by her ability to build teams capable of sustained excellence across seasons. Her leadership has guided multiple roster evolutions while maintaining a clear identity, a demanding competitive standard and an approach to talent progression that has become synonymous with the Reign.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity and trust the club has placed in me," said Harvey. "The progress we made in 2025 speaks to the work our players and staff put in every day. Our priority is continuing to grow our talent pool, playing with a clear identity and putting a product on the field that reflects who we are as a club and as a city."

Reign FC returned to the NWSL Playoffs in 2025, completing the season with 16 points higher than the previous year while integrating a roster that featured numerous new signings and emerging young talent. Several of those players earned first-time international call-ups, reflecting the club's emphasis on long-term trajectory and competitive depth.

Beyond team results, Harvey's influence can be seen in individual achievement. During her tenure, 17 Reign players have combined for 34 NWSL Best XI selections, a reflection of both elite performance and an environment designed to challenge players and maximize performance.

With Harvey's leadership secured through 2028, Reign FC enters its next chapter with ambition, continuity and a commitment to elevating Seattle's presence on the global soccer stage.







