Racing Goalkeeper Roque Joins USL Club on Loan

Racing Louisville FC goalkeeper Cristina Roque

Racing Louisville FC goalkeeper Cristina Roque will join Sporting Club Jacksonville of the USL Gainbridge Super League on loan.

The deal will last through the remainder of the Super League season, which ends in May.

Roque joined Racing in June 2025 in a trade from the Utah Royals. The 24-year-old has not appeared in a competitive game for Louisville, but did make her club debut in a July friendly against Lexington SC.

"I'm thrilled for Cristina to have the opportunity to further her development in Jacksonville," Racing goalkeeper coach Sergio Gonzalez said. "Cristina has shown tremendous potential and work ethic throughout her time here at Racing and this loan will provide invaluable experience as she continues to grow as a goalkeeper. It will be exciting to follow her journey in Jacksonville!"

Several Racing goalkeepers have spent time away from the club on loan for development over the years. Notably, Jordyn Bloomer spent time in Australia on loan in 2022, gaining critical playing time early in her professional career.

"We're excited that Cristina is making this move. Under Sergio's leadership, Racing's goalkeeping corps has seen great success over the years, including through development loans like this," Racing general manager Caitlyn Flores Milby said. "This loan will give Cristina valuable game action and we look forward to watching her growth in Jacksonville."

Sporting JAX is in the midst of the Super League season, which runs from fall to spring. The club currently leads the league with a 7-3-4 record and 25 points. The club will next take the field on Jan. 31, as the league observes a mid-season break.

A third-round selection in the 2024 NWSL Draft, Roque has made one NWSL regular season appearance in her career, a 1-0 win with Utah against Racing Louisville in September 2024.

A college star at Florida State, Roque was a two-time national champion and an All-American with the Seminoles. She ended her college career as Florida State's all-time record holder in both wins and shutouts in the NCAA Tournament.

A native of Winter Garden, Fla., Roque represents Puerto Rico internationally.

