Racing Forward Kirsten Wright Retires from Professional Soccer

Published on January 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Racing Louisville FC forward Kirsten Wright

(Racing Louisville FC) Racing Louisville FC forward Kirsten Wright(Racing Louisville FC)

Racing Louisville FC forward Kirsten Wright has retired from professional soccer following a four-year career.

Wright, formerly Davis, has been a Racing Louisville player since 2022.

Wright has not played in the last two seasons, however, due to a knee injury she suffered during the 2024 preseason. Additionally, Wright gave birth to her first child in October 2025.

"This club has been such an important part of my life and I'm deeply thankful for the trust, support, memories and friendships I have gained here the past four years," Wright said. "Representing Racing on and off the field has been an absolute dream and witnessing this club grow every year has been so inspiring to see. Even though I wasn't able to return to play due to my knee injury, I'm incredibly thankful for the unwavering support from the club throughout this whole process the past two years. While this chapter is coming to an end, the people and experiences will stay with me forever. And I can't wait to see all of the accomplishments this team achieves this year."

Overall, Wright appeared in 39 NWSL games for Racing, with 25 starts. She scored six goals and tallied two assists.

"KD has given so much to this club over the years and has worked tirelessly to come back. She's been an incredibly positive presence within our environment for a long time," Racing head coach Bev Yanez said. "While we're sad to see her step away from the game, we know she leaves at peace, having given everything she had. We're so grateful to have been part of her journey and wish her nothing but the very best always. She's an amazing person and truly deserves it all."

Racing selected Wright 13th overall in the 2021 NWSL Draft, though she returned to Texas Tech for her fifth and final collegiate season.

In 2022, Wright signed with Racing and made 18 appearances, including 10 starts, with two regular season goals and one assist. Additionally, she was the only Racing player to score in the 2022 Challenge Cup, the NWSL regular season and The Women's Cup tournament.

Wright broke out in 2023, her second year as a pro. She made 18 starts in 24 appearances across all competitions for Racing, tallying five goals and two assists. Notably, her game-winning goal against OL Reign in the UKG NWSL Challenge Cup semifinal cemented the club's berth in its first NWSL final.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Wright signed a three-year contract with the club through 2026.

"It's devastating that KD has to step away from the sport like this. She had great talent and we hoped she would have a much longer career in Louisville," Racing general manager Caitlyn Flores Milby said. "That said, we're so happy that she's taking this next step in her journey. She is a fantastic person and a wonderful mother and we're proud to say she will always be a member of the Racing family."

A college star at Texas Tech, Wright was a two-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year (2019, 2021) and two-time All-American. She holds the Texas Tech single-season record for game-winning goals with six in 2019. She ranks second all-time in program history in game-winning goals with 11.

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.