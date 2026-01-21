Washington Spirit Recalls Forward Emma Gaines-Ramos from Loan

Published on January 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has recalled forward Emma Gaines-Ramos from her loan with Tampa Bay Sun FC of the Gainbridge Super League, the club announced today. Gaines-Ramos will join the Spirit for preseason training this month.

"We look forward to having Emma back in training with us," said General

Manager Nathan Minion. "She has really benefited from her time in Tampa and we expect her to continue her development with us."

Gaines-Ramos tallied over 300 minutes for Tampa Bay through the first half of the side's 2025-26 season, providing one assist in the process. Gaines-Ramos signed with Washington in January 2025 after an impressive collegiate career at San Diego State.

The Spirit will look to build on the side's second consecutive NWSL Championship appearance in 2026. The team will kick off the regular season at home on Friday, March 13 when it hosts Portland Thorns FC in a rematch of last season's thrilling home semifinal.







