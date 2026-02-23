Washington Spirit Forward Rosemonde Kouassi Called up to Ivory Coast Women's National Team
Published on February 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit forward Rosemonde Kouassi has been called up to the Ivory Coast Women's National Team for the federation's upcoming friendlies against Benin and Kenya prior to next month's 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, the Ivorian Football Federation announced recently.
Kouassi made her senior debut for the Ivorian national team during the 2020 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women's Olympic qualifying tournament, helping Ivory Coast to the semifinals before falling to eventual runner-up Cameroon.
Ivory Coast's Upcoming Friendly Schedule:
vs Benin | Saturday, February 28 at 2 p.m. EST (Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny, Abidjan, Ivory Coast)
vs Kenya | Wednesday, March 4 at 2 p.m. EST (Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara, Ebimpé, Ivory Coast)
Kouassi has appeared in 33 total matches for Washington since joining the side in the summer of 2024. With eight goals and nine assists so far in her Spirit career, Kouassi is a consistent attacking threat for the club. The forward provided two assists in November's NWSL playoffs, including the match-winner for the Spirit in the semifinal round against Portland.
The Spirit will look to build on the side's second consecutive NWSL Championship appearance in 2026. The team will kick off the regular season at home on Friday, March 13 when it hosts Portland Thorns FC in a rematch of last season's thrilling home semifinal.
