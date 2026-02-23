Macey Hodge Signs New Contract with Racing Following Trade
Published on February 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC News Release
Racing Louisville FC and midfielder Macey Hodge have agreed to a new contract through the 2027 season with a mutual option for 2028.
Louisville acquired Hodge in a trade from Angel City FC in January. The 24-year-old is entering her second professional season.
"After a few weeks in Louisville, it's clear to me that Racing is building something truly special," Hodge said. "From the culture within the locker room to the ambition of the club as a whole, there's a shared commitment to growth and excellence. It's the kind of environment every player wants to be part of, and I'm excited about the opportunity to contribute and grow here for years to come."
Hodge played in 16 matches for Angel City last year as a rookie, including nine starts, and scored one goal.
"We are overjoyed to announce this deal, which has been in the works ever since we acquired Macey," Racing general manager Caitlyn Flores Milby said. "When we completed the trade, we knew she was a player we wanted to invest in. We are excited that she sees Louisville as the place to put down the roots of her career."
Prior to last season at Angel City, Hodge competed at Mississippi State University where she was a United Soccer Coaches named her an All-American and a MAC Hermann Trophy finalist.
