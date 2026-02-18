Racing's Weber, Blackburn Called up to U.S. U-23 Squad

Racing Louisville FC forward Sarah Weber and defender Macy Blackburn have been called up to the United States Under-23 Women's National Team for its upcoming camp, which will include games against the Mexico U-23 national team.

The camp will take place in Miami, Fla. during the upcoming FIFA international window, Feb. 27-March 7. The U.S. will take on Mexico on March 3 (12 p.m. ET) and March 6 (2 p.m. ET). Both games will take place at FIU Soccer Stadium in Miami.

Weber, who turned 23 last week, is coming off an impactful rookie season for Racing in which she scored three goals and registered one assist in 25 games, including 14 starts.

Weber was called up for the U.S. U-23 camp in November and December, and saw action in both games during the camp, against the senior Slovakia national team and the England U-23 national team. Weber started and scored against England in a 4-2 win and played 30 minutes off the bench against Slovakia.

Weber was also called up to the U-23 squad while in college at Nebraska in 2023.

Blackburn, a rookie fullback from Texas Tech, signed with Racing last month. She is one of 10 rookies from the National Women's Soccer League who have been called up to the camp.

The 22-year-old took part in a U.S. National Team Development Camp in January and had previously represented the U.S. at the U-15, U-17, and U-20 levels.

The pair are among 19 players from the NWSL to be included on the 24-player roster.

U.S. U-23 WNT Roster by Position - (Club/College; Hometown)

Goalkeepers (2): Liz Beardsley (Tampa Bay Sun FC; Lakeland, Fla.), Neeku Purcell (Seattle Reign FC; Seattle, Wash.)

Defenders (8): Macy Blackburn (Racing Louisville FC; Fort Worth, Texas), Carolyn Calzada (Portland Thorns FC; Sugar Hill, Ga.), Sydney Cheesman (Louisiana State; Lafayette, Colo.), Leah Klenke (Houston Dash; Houston, Texas), Ayo Oke (Denver Summit FC; Lawrenceville, Ga.), Jayden Perry (Portland Thorns FC; Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.), Evelyn Shores (Angel City FC; Atlanta, Ga.), Sierra Sythe (Wake Forest; Long Beach, Calif.)

Midfielders (7): Sofia Cook (Gotham FC; Huntington Beach, Calif.), Shae Harvey (Portland Thorns FC; Hermosa Beach, Calif.), Ally Lemos (Orlando Pride; Glendora, Calif.), Yuna McCormack (Denver Summit FC; Mill Valley, Calif.), Lexi Missimo (Dallas Trinity FC; Southlake, Texas), Sarah Schupansky (Gotham FC; Pittsburgh, Pa.), Taylor Suarez (Angel City FC; Charlotte, N.C.)

Forwards (7): Jasmine Aikey (Denver Summit FC; Palo Alto, Calif.), Andrea Kitahata (Gotham FC; Hillsborough, Calif.), Karlie Lema (Bay FC; Morgan Hill, Calif.), Hope Leyba (Colorado; Phoenix, Ariz.), Kat Rader (Houston Dash; Stuart, Fla.), Pietra Tordin (Portland Thorns FC; Miami, Fla.), Sarah Weber (Racing Louisville FC; Gretna, Neb.)







