Seattle Reign FC Midfielder Angharad James-Turner Called up to Wales

Published on February 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC midfielder Angharad James-Turner has been called up to the Welsh Women's National Team for a pair of FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying matches in March. Wales, drawn into Group B1 alongside Albania, Czechia and Montenegro, will travel to face Czechia before hosting Montenegro in Llanelli.

As Cymru's captain, James-Turner enters the international window with 139 caps for Cymru and continues to serve as a steady presence for her nation. She played a central role in the country's historic rise in 2025, helping lead Wales to its first major tournament appearance at the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 last summer. One of the squad's centurions, James-Turner brings composure and experience to a roster that includes three uncapped players this window. Her leadership and ability to manage high-pressure moments will be critical as Wales begins its qualifying campaign.

Also joining Wales this international window is Reign FC veteran Jess Fishlock. Though she retired from international play last year, Fishlock will serve as a Technical Assistant Coach under Head Coach Rhian Wilkinson for the opening match against Czechia before returning to Seattle to resume preseason training with the Reign.

The Women's European Qualifiers, which run from February through December, will determine which UEFA nations advance to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil. Results will also impact promotion and relegation for the next edition of the UEFA Women's Nations League. To secure a place at the 2027 World Cup, Cymru must finish strong in group play and advance through the subsequent play-off rounds.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.